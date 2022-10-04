A video of Khaya the Mogel speaking out about the consistency and patience people put into unhealthy relationships

She claimed that if people put as much energy into building themselves in terms of their dreams and businesses, they would be successful by now

She even made a typical example in her video which many South Africans, especially women could identify with

An outspoken woman has taken to social media to share her opinion about the consistency and patience people put into unhealthy relationships.

According to Khaya the Mogel if people, especially women devoted all their time and energy to productive things such as businesses and promising ventures, they would be very successful in life.

Khaya the Mogel shared her views on people who choose to stay in unhealthy relationships. Image: Khaya the Mogel/Facebook

Source: Facebook

“You get cheated on 50 00 times but still hang on. Ina relationship where you’re treated like filth but you still hold on with the hope that your partner will change. If the very same energy was used toward realising your dreams, you would be far in life by now.

She went on to make an example of how if someone tried to sell lipgloss and it did not sell well, that person would be quick to throw in the towel and say it wasn’t meant to be. But the same person will get cheated on 50 times, mistreated, or even abused but still stay in that relationship.

“If the very same consistency and patience you had in your toxic relationships was redirected to your dreams, you would be very far life by now,” she concluded.

Mzansi peeps responded to Khaya’s post in agreement with her views and sentiments:

Ntebaleng Sefahamela reacted:

“I agree with you, my sister.”

Dumisa Dumie Vanqase Mbova responded:

“Yheeeyi mntase akhonto chitha xesha njengothando aluboni tuu uba uyabhanxwa de ubone sekuphele ixesha and ke sana noba ngowakowenu uye umyeke nxantliziyo ngekoneli love.”

Lulolethu DT commented:

“It's true it's not funny but ndizbone hleka, powerful sisi.”

MaMncwango Mncwango responded:

“Mhmmmm iqiniso lodwa.”

Victoria Tshazi said:

“Perfectly said Sthandwa nd siyayenza lonto.”

Xolelwa Jonase commented:

“Ndiyakuvuma bby wam uyibeka mhlophe standwa it really sis wam.”

Neliswa Nesh Sinyabi wrote:

“Yhoooo inyani engaka mntase ndiyenzile lonto iminyaka yonyamezela apho ungasadingeki khona ndingeva nokuba abantu bathini ndizixelela ukuba ndiyamtanda tata wabantwana bam.”

