Former Democratic Alliance leader Mmsui Maimane says President Cyril Ramaphosa should have resigned when he had the chance

Maimane was commenting on former President Jacob Zuma's bid to criminally charge Ramaphosa

South Africans were not happy with Maimane's comments and felt that he should relax and should wait for his turn

JOHANNESBURG - Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane has called out President Cyril Ramaphosa for not resigning when he had the chance since the African National Congress is "messy".

Maimane made the remark on social media after the president issued a statement addressing former President Jacob Zuma's plans to criminally charge Ramaphosa, alongside Advocate Billy Downer and News24 journalist, Karyn Maughan.

According to TimesLIVE, Ramaphosa has been summoned to appear in court on 19 January 2023. The president is facing charges of "accessory after the fact" regarding Zuma's leaked medical records.

Responding to the president's tweet rejecting the charges against him, Maimane stated that Ramaphosa should have followed his gut and resigned. Ramaphosa planned to resign after the Section 89 panel released the Phala Phala report and stated that he had a case to answer to.

Maimane said:

"Mr Ramaphosa @CyrilRamaphosa your party is messy and you should have followed your gut and resigned after the Section 89 independent panel report implicated you in multiple violations of our laws.

South Africa has serious problems. We can’t be distracted for two whole years."

Ramaphosa supporters did not take kindly to Maimane's tweet and felt that he should rather book a holiday and relax. Here's what they had to say:

@Ash_Gu said:

"Mmusi please relax, book a holiday and chill, when your previous party was busy with black cde you were silent and enjoyed being called party leader. At what end did you go against Zuma who was stealing from the poorest of the poor... Did Ramaphosa touch state money? Sit down."

@bbm_pioneer said:

"Wait for your turn to be a President, for now, Ramaphosa is the President of RSA. A good campaign will put you at Union Building in 2039 then we'll get to know about your smaller nyana skeletons also. For now, we don't want to know anything about you just chill & read your bible."

@DavidHe47654658 said:

"Maybe CR has changed his plan. Having given up on ANC unity perhaps he's going to destroy the ANC from the inside. That would be progress at least."

Briefly News previously reported that former president Jacob Zuma has launched a private prosecution against President Cyril Ramaphosa for being an accessory when his medical status was allegedly leaked.

The president has been ordered to appear in court on Thursday, 19 January. The private prosecution is part of the case Zuma launched against state prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.

On Friday, 16 December, the presidency rejected the prosecution, saying Zuma has not received a nolle prosequi certificate that allows him to take on a private prosecution.

