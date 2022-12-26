An on-duty nurse was horrifically murdered at the Zithulele Hospital in Mqanduli in the Eastern Cape

The nurse was assisting two armed men who were looking for a patient when she was dragged outside and killed

The tragic murder has upset many South Africans who say the crime levels in Mzansi are too high

MQANDULI - South Africans feel distraught after the news that two assailants murdered a nurse from the Eastern Cape.

The nurse was on duty at the Zithulele Hospital in Mqanduli when two armed men entered the premises pretending to look for a patient.

According to SABC News, the men spotted the nurse and then called her by her name before dragging her outside the building and fatally shooting her.

According to AlgoaFM, the incident happened around 7am on Christmas day, and she was shot twice by the assailants.

Provincial Health Department spokesperson Mkhululi Ndamase says the MEC for Health in the province has called on the police to act swiftly and arrest the perpetrators. The MEC has also sent out condolences to the nurse's family.

The nurse's name has not been released, and the motive is unclear.

South Africans devastated by the nurse's murder

ThaNdo Sibisi said:

"Everyday it's death...my heart is so heavy kubuhlungu kyazwela"

Idris Egal said:

"That is an unpardonable crime, the killer must be given the harshest punishment possible."

Micheal Khoza stated:

"I blame ANC for this. Seriously if we don't get rid of these corrupt people who are in power by 2024 we will be singing the very same song every day."

Liiam Priince Juniior IV said

"To be honest in this country criminals do as they please and they fear nothing."

Thandeka Nonhlanhla Msacow said:

"People dying every day in this country, cha South Africa is cursed!"

Micheal Khoza said:

