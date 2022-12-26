The truck driver of the gas tanker that got stuck under a bridge is in police custody

The gas tanker driver was arrested and charged with multiple crimes including culpable homicide

Some South Africans are not happy with the arrested and believe that the truck driver could not see the height restriction sign

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have apprehended the gas tanker driver who caused an explosion in Boksburg, Johannesburg, on Christmas eve. However, some South Africans believe the driver is not at fault.

The police have arrested the Boksburg gas tanker driver for causing the explosion and killing 15 people. Images: @_AfricanSoil & Ihsaan Haffejee

The driver is facing multiple charges, including culpable homicide, malicious property damage and negligent causing of an explosion resulting in death.

According to TimesLIVE, the massive explosion resulted in the deaths of 15 people, and many others sustained severe injuries, including firefighters that tried to put out the first fire.

The explosion also resulted in the damage of two houses and the Tambo Memorial Hospital. Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili stated that the driver, aged 32, was arrested on Saturday night, 24 December, at a private hospital.

Muridili explained that preliminary investigations show that the gas tanker driver tried to drive under a too-low bridge and got stuck which led to a fire and the explosion. The driver was en route to Botswana from Richard's Bay.

According to News24, Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla stated the truck driver was not injured because he anticipated danger and it has been alleged that he tried to warn others about the imminent danger.

South Africans weigh on the Boksburg explosion

South Africans have weighed in on the tragic events of the gas tanker explosion. Some people are not sure why the truck driver was arrested because there were no signs nearby indicating the height of the bridge.

Here's what they had to say:

@IKwedini said:

"There is no case here what did he do? No signs on the bridge how was he supposed to know the height? The government that has left scrap metal dealing unregulated is to blame. What about the people who got too close to a burning gas tank didn't they anticipate an explosion?"

@njaps12 said:

"It's so unfair to charge him with all those charges because the truck didn't explode immediately. Yes, he must be charged for ignoring road signs, but bystanders had a responsibility to move away from the burning truck. But that is just my opinion."

@realmsabza said:

"Culpable homicide won’t stick especially as he has evidence of going to report to the police station and warning people to move away from the truck."

@ky_human said:

"Some say he never knew the bridge height. I assume a driver of such a volatile load will be highly trained to not decide if it's OK as he drives through?"

@bby_tino said:

"What was he doing with a tanker full of gas in a residential area? To my knowledge legally speaking he isn’t even supposed to be there. And he was coming from Durban to Botswana why is he in Boksburg."

@BlessedA20 said:

"Arrest the CEO and route manager and the staff."

