Panyaza Lesufi said the gas truck driver from the Boksburg explosion survived the blast that killed many people

Lesufi visited the scene along with municipal and provincial leaders before speaking with the media

South Africans weighed in on the driver's condition on social media and many were shocked that he survived

Panyaza Lesufi and municipal authorities brief the media about the Boksburg explosion. Image: @GautengHealth and @barrybateman

Source: Twitter

EKURHULENI - Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi, confirmed that the driver of the gas truck that exploded on Saturday morning in Boksburg is alive and hospitalised.

Ten people died after the explosion and almost 40 people including 6 firefighters were severely injured.

Lesufi briefed the media in Boksburg and said the truck was travelling to Botswana from Richards Bay, transporting an unidentified gas when the incident occurred, reported ENCA.

According to EWN, the massive blast destroyed parts of OR Tambo Hospital nearby and damaged the railway and road infrastructure.

The Premier extended his condolences to the deceased's loved ones and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

"We want to wish them a speedy recovery, and we remain hopeful that our creator will remain with them as they are going through this trauma."

A few comments from South African citizens are below"

@KaisaTshepo asked:

"How? When people who were meters away died."

@lizwayo mentioned:

"He has to go to jail. He has killed people."

@BambieKay_ stated:

"So he left the truck there to explode and kill innocent lives? How irresponsible of him."

@mohaukhumalo wrote:

"Pity he won't survive the culpable homicide charges."

@SedwigW

"Good for him, seems he was the only one with some sense to run away from such a disaster waiting to happen."

