Free State Education Moves Vaccination Rollout Forward, Nearly at Completion

The Free State education department has confirmed that it is on track to complete the rollout of vaccines by the time the end of the week rolls around.

As part of the announcement, education officials in the province stated that at least 50 per cent of the targeted 32 000 educators and support staff at a total of 29 centres across the province have received the vaccine.

The Free State education department has announced it is almost at the end of the vaccination rollout in the education sector. Image: Deaan Vivier/ Gallo Images.

It is reported the province will complete the rollout by Friday with the mop-up operations expected to be carried out next week.

Angie Motshekga, the Minister of Basic Education, was on hand to monitor the vaccination rollout in Botshabelo (45 km east of Bloemfontein), according to SABC News. The minister was joined by Tate Makgoe, the Free State Education MEC, and the province's Health MEC, Montseng Tsiu.

More than 185 000 teachers, staff vaccinated, 582 000 to receive vaccine by 8 July

The department reiterated that the programme will help in curbing the spread of the coronavirus and, by extension, normalise schooling in the country.

With the early closure of schools on Wednesday, 30 June, due to the new lockdown alert level 4 restrictions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa less than 24-hours before, teachers expressed relief at receiving the vaccine ahead of the shutdown.

It has also been reported that in spite of the new structure, supplementary exams and winter programmes for grades 11 and 12 will continue as planned. During a media briefing, Motshekga said:

"Public schools, because we are closing earlier, we have gazetted – because we have to do it by law – we will come back from winter vacations on the 19 July. So, that is what we are going to do today, rather than coming back on the 26 July."

Winter holidays moved up to curb spread of Covid-19, says Motshekga

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga stated that public and private schools will close on Wednesday, 30 June with the reopening date marked as 19 July.

This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on Sunday. Over the weekend, the President stated that the country will be moved to alert level 4 of the risk-adjusted lockdown from Monday, 28 June.

Briefly News reported on how Motshekga briefed the public on the measures being taken to curb the spread of the virus at schools. The harsher regulations follow the violent and vicious spread of the third wave coronavirus in the country.

