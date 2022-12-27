The car accidents on KwaZulu-Natal roads have prompted Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube to ask motorists to be more careful

The KZN premier says more than 140 people were killed during the festive season period

Traffic officials have been doing their part to keep roads safe and conducted more than 188 roadblocks with over 2000 arrests nationwide

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has pleaded with motorists to apply caution on the roads this festive season.

KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube wants motorists to be more vigilant on KZN roads this festive season. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The province has seen more than 140 deaths since the start of the much-loved season in the country.

The premier stated that each motorist needs to play their part to ensure they are safe on the road, as 142 people have already died, according to TimesLIVE.

Dube-Ncube added that the province is concerned by the rising number of road accidents and will continue implementing interventions such as roadblocks to curb the road carnage.

The KZN premier says these integrated roadblocks will check the roadworthiness of cars, overloading, distractive driving, drinking and driving and illegal drugs.

More than 2000 people were arrested this festive season

The N3 Toll Route (N3TC) operations manager Thania Dhoogra says there has been a massive increase in public transport collisions compared to the previous festive season.

Dhoogra explained that most of these accidents were due to negligence by the drivers, according to The Citizen.

Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane stated that more than 2000 motorists had been arrested for driving violations nationwide over the festive season.

Traffic officials have conducted more than 188 roadblocks, and 611 148 vehicles were stopped and checked. Officers also dished out over 100 960 traffic fines during this period.

