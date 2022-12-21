A teacher in the Free State was involved in a car accident while heading home from marking matric papers

The minister of education extended her deepest condolences to the teacher's colleagues and family

South Africans online were also moved by the teacher's tragic death and commented on his untimely passing.

A teacher died in a car accident in the Free State. Image: Free State Department of Education

Source: Facebook

BLOEMFONTEIN - The Department of Education released a statement that a teacher died in a car crash coming back from marking Physical Science papers from the marking centre in Bloemfontein.

Selwyn Petrus Moos died on Tuesday night in an accident close to Bloemfontein and Jaggersfontein.

The 34-year-old taught Grade 12 Mathematics and Physical Science at Jaggersfontein Combined School reported News24.

The Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga expressed her sadness and said Moos' death is an immense loss.

"Just when we thought marking had proceeded well without any incident, now we receive the shocking news of this horrific accident."

Dr Tate Makgoe, the Education MEC of Free State also mourned Moos' death and said it is a huge blow to the education system.

Makgoe further stated that Moos was a skilful and talented teacher who had many years ahead of him before retirement.

A few comments from South Africans are below:

Les Van Wyk said:

"It is sad. We already have a shortage of science and maths teachers."

Ivy Kinnear stated:

"So sorry. My sincerest condolences to his family. Rest In Peace.❤️"

Pravin Jagaroo mentioned:

"An innocent soul was taken away by some reckless driver, our deepest sympathies go out to the bereaving family and may his soul RIP."

Chantelle Botes shared:

"RIP. Had the privilege to have met him during these past 2 weeks while he was marking. Great person and was so friendly and very clever. It's surely a huge loss for the school. Sorry for his family."

Lebo Nyenye wrote:

"He was probably stressed and exhausted. RIP master of all professions."

