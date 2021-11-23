Health experts say South African citizens have no reason to worry too much about the upcoming Covid19 fourth wave

It is believed that the fourth wave will hit provinces at varied time frames and the severity of the wave will be felt differently too

Social media users have shown some apprehension to the looming fourth wave with some believing that it should have hit when superspreader events occurred earlier in the year

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Health Joe Phaahla and other health experts say there is no need to panic as Covid19 infections continue to rise and the fourth wave of infections looms.

The experts say the fourth wave will affect the provinces at different times and the impact of the rise infections will also be different. They add that this time around, South Africans can determine how severe the fourth wave can actually become.

In the past seven days, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has found that there is a "sustained" increase in the number of infections with the Gauteng province leading in the numbers, reports News24.

Prof Shabir Madhi, a vaccinologist at the University of Witswatersrand says South Africa is still in the early stages of the increase of infections, however, in about two to three weeks we can expect an increase in the number of people being hospitalised because of Covid19, reports TimesLIVE.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla says it's time to get vaccinated

In a recent media briefing, Phaahla stated that it has now become imperative for South Africans to get vaccinated with the fourth wave expected to hit soon. He emphasised the importance of getting vaccinated because of the approaching festive season which will mean that there will be an increase in mobility.

“If we all vaccinate, we can have a safe and enjoyable festive season,” said Phaahla.

South Africans are also reminded to not relax on following Covid19 protocols such as using masks and sanitising to avoid the fourth wave becoming severe even though the positivity rate is below 5%.

South Africans are not convinced a 4th wave is coming

Some social media users have shown scepticism that a fourth wave is looming, highlighting that we have had superspreader events that should have contributed to the rise in infections.

Here's what they to say:

@Simply_Natt said:

"We had July Unrest & looting in July, election campaign in Sep/October, election in Nov and Numbers were going down....Jiki-jiki fourth wave is here haaaai.

@ChrisChrizozo1 said:

"They know when people will get sick"

@maxwell_mncwabe said:

"That uptick he's referring to was patiently waiting for political campaigns, rallies and elections to be over, what a good timing or someone is controlling this so-called virus or it's just an understanding kind of a virus that knows when to strike, fool others, not us."

@JomoKen02633045 said:

"Trying hard to push this fourth wave nonsense."

@mindful_parent1 said:

"You gonna blame rage again aren't you?? because guess what we've been living like this for months now, with looting and rallies and there was no uptick... this virus is seasonal just admit it already."

Mzansi is glad there's no mandatory vaccination in SA like in Austria

Briefly News previously reported that Austria is the first country in Western Europe that will reimplement a full lockdown to help curb the spread of Covid19. In addition to a full lockdown, the Austrian government has made the decision to make Covid19 vaccinations a requirement.

The country has seen a sharp increase in Covid19 infections as well as hospitalisation in recent days, with hospitals fast filling up.

According to Reuters, although two-thirds of the Austrian population have already received their jab, a lot of people have been quite hesitant to get their Covid19 shot and the hesitancy is reportedly urged by the Freedom Party, a far-right political organisation.

