One chap had South Africa shook when he walked flawlessly in heels while rocking a mini skirt to school

The young pupil showed off his legs, which gagged his fellow scholars who stared in awe at his Naomi Campbell walk

The rest of Mzansi couldn’t help but stan the chap’s runway-worthy performance and shared their thoughts in the comments

High schoolers have some of the best challenges to break away from the dull routine of attending classes.

One student shut down Gender Swap Day at his school. Image: @iam_mpho6

One chap spiced things up by cross-dressing and gagging his fellow students up with his new look.

SA amazed by chap showing up in skirt and heels at school

A young man did not disappoint his classmates and was fully dressed in the ladies' school uniform. Mpho Maluke rocked heels and a mini skirt to school and gagged many.

His confidence demanded attention as he modelled down a passage of stunned students who were glued to his every move. Maluke showed off his model-like legs that emulated the famous Naomi Campbell walk.

The young man loved the attention he received and posted footage for his TikTok followers to gag over, which they did. He captioned his clip:

“We had fun today at school. HTS Springs Gender swap.”

The chap also mentioned that his legendary walk was indeed inspired by a fellow content creator, Lebo Molax, who has a huge following of 1.4 million followers on TikTok.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi amazed by gent walking flawlessly in heels

Social media users were stunned by the chap and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

A young scholar showed off his runway walk at school. Image: @iam_mpho6

@Baddie She cried:

“He can walk in them better than me.”

@Shathiey sighed:

“I can't even walk in heels.”

@ke_OrosWa1632 🇿🇦 pointed out:

“You can tell he’s been waiting for this moment.”

@kam was stunned:

“What a diva.”

