A group of students cracked South Africans up with their silly gender swap challenge that is currently trending on TikTok

The young ones shook the internet with their innovative activity and generated over 130K views in 3 days

Social media users were floored and shared their thoughts in a thread of 49 comments

TikTokkers film the most hilarious challenges that have South Africans constantly cracking up.

The now-viral gender swap challenge dusted Mzansi. Image: @vusi_moreku

Source: TikTok

The digital creators have recently explored the gender swap challenge and won many hearts through humorous content.

SA floored by gender swap in viral TikTok

Mzansi TikTok is mainly filled with comic content, from Lasizwe's stiff dancing to serious topics that have been turned into humorous skits. The digital creators also managed to get the South African sound appreciated on global scale by creating catchy dances to perform on social media which boosted music consumers.

A new and now-viral challenge has won many hearts after cracking South Africa up. A group of nursing students shook the internet with their innovative gender swap challenge, in which men dressed like women and women dressed like men.

The group produced three videos that cracked Mzansi up without fail and went viral on TikTok and generated over 100K views in three days.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to hilarious gender swap in TikTok video

Social media users were dusted by the viral challenge and commented:

@userThandeka@1_ chuckled:

"Yho, South Africa is a movie shame."

@shangelao01 commented:

"South Africans are a vibe."

@user5586505781664 was stunned:

"So you're saying the first woman is not a woman?"

@Mayonnaise highlighted:

"The one in the purple head warp is killing it."

@Likhwalethu Andric trolled

“Kancane kancane uyavela.”

SA floored by lady roasting late mom in viral TikTok

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok added a dark side to the viral suspect challenge where a duo roasts each other. The hun picked on her late mom, who unexpectedly left her two years ago and forced her to grow up quickly.

The lady's dark humour floored social media users as she dropped clever punchlines throughout the clip.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News