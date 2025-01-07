“Who Am I Again?”: Gent Models on Girlfriend’s Clothes, Unleashes Inner Slay Queen in Viral TikTok
- A gent unleashed his inner diva when he snuck into his girlfriend’s closet and put on a hilarious fashion show
- He modelled the clothes for his internet besties, who were floored by the look he managed to put together
- The chap’s video trended on TikTok and generated over 214K views in a couple of hours
Couples who spend a lot of time together tend to get comfortable enough that they end up sharing clothes.
One gent took things a little further when he stole his girlfriend’s entire look and posted himself on TikTok.
Gent models on girlfriend’s clothes in viral TikTok video
One South African gent placed his grootman title on pause to let the slay queen in him come out to play. He put together a baddie outfit straight from his girlfriend’s closet and modelled the look as though he was Kendall Jenner at Paris Fashion Week.
The baddie—oops, the chap—wore his lady’s curly wig, a dress, heels, and a purse that complemented the outfit. He rocked the look and tossed his hair to add a feminine touch that was overshadowed by his huge muscular arms.
He was proud of his performance and captioned his clip:
“POV: My girlfriend’s clothes, my girlfriend’s attitude, who am I again?”
Watch the video below:
Mzansi reacts to man slaying in girlfriend's clothes
Social media users were floored by how well the chap pulled off the girly look:
@Berwa004 was sold:
“I thought the one in the dress was her following you.”
@NdiliMpondokazi2509♠️🖤🪷 explained:
“I love it when men are playful and let their guard down and not be serious all the time; it's cute shame.”
@Reenah❤️🎀 worried:
“It’s going to be a long year.”
@princess was dusted:
“The pose at the door killed me.”
@🌙 Thato_MoonChild 🌙 noticed:
“You are happy in that relationship.”
@Shamim Nakitende was floored:
“It’s the nyash for me.”
Source: Briefly News