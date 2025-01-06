A lady from Cape Town showed off her cool tube man moves while out with family and friends

She had been having fun on the beach when she decided to entertain her people with her hidden talent

She immediately went viral on TikTok for her flexibility and accurate air dancing skills, which generated almost a million views

The festive season has come to an end and South Africans who went on holiday are slowly returning back home.

A lady showed off her impressive tube man skills in a viral TikTok video. Image: @nikiwe_gqom_queen/@Thomas Faull

Although the festivities are placed on pause until next summer, most Mzansi people documented their fun time in the sun.

Lady shows off accurate tube man moves in Cape Town

Nikiwe went out to Blouberg Strand Beach to enjoy some time in the sun with her loved ones. Instead of going for a swim or reading a book under the umbrella, she dug her legs in the sand.

Her efforts were worth it in the end, as she showed off her rare talent with her family and the rest of Mzansi after going viral on TikTok. She imitated the weightless moves of a tall man and was convinced that she’d do well at a car dealership:

“POV: You really want to work at a car dealership. Anyone want to hire me?”

The hilarious video was well-received and generated excellent engagement and over 800K views.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady’s tube man skills in viral TikTok

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of 962 comments:

@nanya decided:

“In my next life, I wanna be a tube man.”

@Waylene beukes explained:

“This is the type of beach activity I myself would like to get involved in.”

@Constavacious Glamazzonnne pointed out:

“She was tube man in her past life.”

@Mandy Mariah confessed:

“I watched this an unhealthy amount of times.”

@beelieve.in.reading was dusted:

“The fact that we are the new adults is wild.”

@Palesa 🌸 assured the lady:

“Girl, that job is yours! You got it.”

