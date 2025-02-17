“What an Insult”: SA Outraged by Gardener’s Reward for Finding and Returning R2M Found in Bin
- South Africans were outraged by the reward given to a man who found a bag with R2 million in a random waste bin
- The chap made a noble decision of returning the money but received major backlash from Mzansi after the news went viral
- A lot of social media users wished the chap took the money for himself than the move he made which he did not benefit much from
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Most of our decisions are based on our morals and values, whether good or bad, in the eyes of the third party.
South Africans could not quite understand one man’s decision after finding a random bag of money in a waste bin.
Gardener rewarded for finding R2M found in waste bin
A Malawian technician gardener became the talk of the town after the decision he made when he spotted R2 million in a waste bin at Olieven Plaza. The chap, Asani Mutarika, returned the huge bag of money and received major backlash from Mzansi.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
South Africans wished Mr Mutarika had taken the money from himself and enjoyed it with his family. The noble man was rewarded with a R500 Shoprite voucher for his honesty and good deeds.
Mzansi thought the reward or loyalty token was an insult and that the gardener received way more than what he received.
Watch the TikTok post below:
Mzansi reacts to man’s reward after returning R2M
Social media users were outraged by the token of loyalty given to the noble gardener:
@Fages commented:
“What an insult. R50k would have been more respectable.”
@Gadabeni Ndiyorabela Kefa sighed:
“He'll be rewarded appropriately by God of Heaven.”
@Waseema Loonat suggested:
“They could at least give him R10k minimum; he deserves at least R100k.”
@user4626117248116 pointed out:
“She's so excited because she's going to be R2 million more richer. Her expression says it all.”
@socky🥰 wished:
“May this kind of honesty never locate me.”
@Anika Ramphal wrote:
“Honestly he should have kept the money. Maybe that money was a blessing from God to him.”
3 More stories by Briefly News
- A young South African lady gagged Mzansi when she shared how she made her first million at 17 years old
- A Mzansi lady outraged many South Africans when she spent her R13.9 million lotto winnings in three months
- One passionate lady wowed South African reality show fans after she shared her winning Big Brother Mzansi strategy to cashout R2 million
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Chuma Nontsele (Human Interest Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a Diploma in Journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a News reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle and entertainment. You can reach her at chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za