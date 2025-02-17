South Africans were outraged by the reward given to a man who found a bag with R2 million in a random waste bin

The chap made a noble decision of returning the money but received major backlash from Mzansi after the news went viral

A lot of social media users wished the chap took the money for himself than the move he made which he did not benefit much from

Most of our decisions are based on our morals and values, whether good or bad, in the eyes of the third party.

Mzansi was disappointed by what a gardener was rewarded with after finding and returning R2 million. Image: @poco_bw

Source: Getty Images

South Africans could not quite understand one man’s decision after finding a random bag of money in a waste bin.

Gardener rewarded for finding R2M found in waste bin

A Malawian technician gardener became the talk of the town after the decision he made when he spotted R2 million in a waste bin at Olieven Plaza. The chap, Asani Mutarika, returned the huge bag of money and received major backlash from Mzansi.

South Africans wished Mr Mutarika had taken the money from himself and enjoyed it with his family. The noble man was rewarded with a R500 Shoprite voucher for his honesty and good deeds.

Mzansi thought the reward or loyalty token was an insult and that the gardener received way more than what he received.

Watch the TikTok post below:

Mzansi was not pleased by what a noble man received after his good deed. Image: @syman303

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to man’s reward after returning R2M

Social media users were outraged by the token of loyalty given to the noble gardener:

A gardener's reward for finding and returning R2 million disappointed many South Africans. Image: @arrowsmith2

Source: Getty Images

@Fages commented:

“What an insult. R50k would have been more respectable.”

@Gadabeni Ndiyorabela Kefa sighed:

“He'll be rewarded appropriately by God of Heaven.”

@Waseema Loonat suggested:

“They could at least give him R10k minimum; he deserves at least R100k.”

@user4626117248116 pointed out:

“She's so excited because she's going to be R2 million more richer. Her expression says it all.”

@socky🥰 wished:

“May this kind of honesty never locate me.”

@Anika Ramphal wrote:

“Honestly he should have kept the money. Maybe that money was a blessing from God to him.”

