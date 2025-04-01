A young South African teacher showed off her playful side with her students as she took on the soccer ball

The educator stepped out of the classroom and left many in awe of her hidden talent beyond the chalkboard

Social media users were stunned and praised the youngster in a thread of over a thousand comments

A South African teacher stunned many after showing off how successful her life as a soccer star would have been.

A young South African teacher stunned many after showing off her soccer skills. Image: @misokuhlerh

Source: TikTok

The educator stepped out of the classroom to enjoy some fun outside with her students during break time.

Teacher shows off soccer skills

A young South African teacher, Misokhle, showed off her skills beyond the chalkboard as she took on the soccer ball. The educator stepped out of the classroom and joined her students during break time.

Misokuhle showed the youngsters that she could have had a successful career in football as she did some tricks with her heels on. The educator shared her video on TikTok along many others that received a lot of attention from South Africans.

Her students were amazed by her hidden talent that she flawlessly showcased wearing stiletto heels and a formal outfit with little to no space to pull off her admirable talent. The lady posted the footage as part of the TikTok viral trend and captioned her clip with the caption:

“POV: You gave teaching a chance.”

South Africans loved the woman’s clip so much that they suggested that she was in the wrong profession. People compared the lady to Kaizer Chiefs players and encouraged her to consider a professional football career.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi wowed by young, talented teacher

Social media users were stunned by a talented young educator who showed off her skills online:

An educator showed off her hidden talent beyond the chalkboard. Image: @misokuhlerh

Source: TikTok

@Heart desires ♥️ hilariously complimented the hun in the comments:

“Your shoes are stronger than my cousin’s relationship.”

@Molatela Thosago was amazed by the lady:

“This is the coolest thing I’ve seen today.”

@Del Robbiey gushed over the lady:

“She is better than five Kaizer Chiefs players.”

@Mr Handsome immediately saw a wife:

“My humble greetings to the most beautiful woman in the area. Are you married? I'm asking for myself.”

@Mickey Mash-012 told the educator:

“Kaizer Chiefs need people like you, my sister.”

@kerry84 advised the woman:

“Go and be a coach somewhere, kindly.”

@missmimi suggested:

“You might be in the wrong career.”

@Son_earl_nkosea was stunned:

“How do you do it on heels? Not bad, you know?”

3 More education-related stories by Briefly News

A 35-year-old South African lady shared her story of going back to high school after her parents pulled her out in Grade five.

A young Mzansi educator called out the previous generation of teachers for discriminating against poor students, South Africans shared their opposing views.

Mzansi high school girls turned into baddies and transformed their classroom into a salon on picture day to celebrate their final year and trended on TikTok after posting the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News