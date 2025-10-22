A driver captured a large lion walking freely in the oncoming traffic lane of a public road, leaving him and his passengers stunned

The clip was shared on the video-streaming platform TikTok and attracted massive views and comments from a community that was concerned about safety

Social media users were in disbelief, with many urging the driver to call the authorities and expressing concern that the lion might bump into a person

A surprising video showing a lion roaming freely on a public road became a viral moment, raising serious questions about animal containment and public safety among social media users.

The video, filmed by a driver, was shared on TikTok by @inno8341834137161, capturing the moment they encountered the large lion walking and garnering massive views, likes, and comments from viewers who were scared for their safety.

The driver filming expresses his shock, exclaiming that he has never seen a lion in the Esiqhiweni area before. The size of the animal, as it occupied the road, was a source of astonishment for the car's occupants.

The lion roams on the road

It is unclear whether the lion is the same one filmed earlier jumping off a moving truck between Bakerville and Lichtenburg in the North West. Regardless of its origin, the sight of a lion near public traffic created a clear and immediate danger.

SA raises safety concerns

The viral clip garnered 928K views, 58K likes, and 1K comments from social media users stunned by seeing the wild animal in an area likely to also have pedestrians and cyclists. The primary concern was public safety, with many users asking the man to call the police or the SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) before the lion encountered humans or livestock. The fear was deep, with some viewers humorously stating they would not go for a jog again after seeing the video. Others focused on the lion’s condition, noting that its stomach looked full and speculating that it had probably just eaten.

User @nylon3541 shared:

"Please warn people abahamba ngezinyawo (pedestrians)."

User @iGhosti, emaGhostini asked:

"Niwufonelile kodwa uSPCA (did you call SPCA?

User @Sandymo119 said:

"Imagine you're from the nearby farms, hitchhiking with your kids😭."

User @Kuhle Gwamanda added:

"Walking inside the yellow line, very mindful."

User @Godfrey 21 shared:

"Poor me, I see them every day. We are 50m apart, but we're still enemies."

User @Angel teased:

"Don't let America see these lions walking in the streets. It is walking like it's on its way to the bus stop. They will think we are really riding on lions🤭."

User @Tebogo Dikhoba commented:

"This is scary."

Watch the TikTok video below:

