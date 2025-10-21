Massive Carpet Python Found in Bedroom in Video, Leaving South Africans Talking

A snake catcher in Noosa Heads shared a video of himself removing a massive carpet python from a bedroom, which has gone viral online

The snake, several meters long, was coiled near a window and was likely seeking warmth or shelter when it entered the home

The video showcased the snake catcher's calm professionalism, and viewers have reacted with a mix of amazement and terror, many praising the expert's handling of the situation

Hebanna! One gent shared how he caught a massive carpet python inside a bedroom, and the video of the rescue set the internet ablaze.

South Africans were left stunned after a massive Carpet Python was found in a bedroom. Image: Snake Catcher Noosa 24/7 Luke the Snake Catcher

The startling encounter was captured on camera and shared by the snake catcher on Facebook under the handle Snake Catcher Noosa 24/7. Luke the Snake Catcher on 30 September 2025 has since gone viral online, leaving many viewers both amazed and terrified.

In the clip, the professional snake catcher can be seen carefully locating and removing the large reptile from the bedroom. The snake, which appeared to be several metres long, was coiled up near the window when it was spotted.

According to the snake catcher, the reptile likely entered the home seeking warmth or shelter. He went on to explain in the caption the following:

"Carpet python in the bedroom! This big chunky boy was cruising around inside a home in Noosa Heads, inside the bedroom, probably not the best spot for him to be

The places snakes end up."

The expert then led the snake out of the room, and the video gained massive traction on social media since the social media user Snake Catcher Noosa 24/7. Luke the Snake Catcher published it.

Mzansi online users were left stunned by the footage, with many commenting they would have fled the house immediately, while others praised the snake catcher’s calm professionalism.

What is a Carpet Python

According to United Parks and Resorts, carpet pythons are pythons that are medium in size. Their lovely markings, which mimic the design of an oriental carpet, are what gave them their name. They can have a light yellowish-to-dark brown background with black-to-gray patterns of stripes, blotches, cross bands, or a combination of these characteristics.

Adults are between 2 and 3.6 meters (6.5 and 12 feet) long; the typical adult is 2.4 meters (8 feet); carpet python hatchlings are about 30 centimetres (12 inches) long.

A range of mammals and birds, including marsupials 40 days an average incubation. A female carpet python may increase her body temperature by twitching her muscles, even though she lacks warm blood. Enough heat is produced by this muscle activity to incubate the eggs. Like several other reptiles, the sexes of the baby snakes may be determined by the temperature at which the eggs are incubated. Size of Clutch: Up to 18 eggs.

SA reacts to the carpet python found in the bedroom

People shared their thoughts on the massive carpet python that was found in the house, saying:

Deidre Miller said:

"Glad he or she was rescued. Do carpet pythons pose a threat to people?"

Vicky Debono added:

"He wanted to go to sleep in the bed."

Bronwyn Markwick commented:

"Yay!!!! I'm finally free."

Watch the video below:

3 Snakes that stunned South Africans

