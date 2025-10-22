A young woman shared a glimpse into her luxurious lifestyle as the daughter of a politician, showcasing expensive items and experiences

The video featured her father's brand-new red Lamborghini, a flight to Cape Town for lunch, and a potential luxury condo purchase in Clifton

The clip sparked a national discussion on wealth and privilege, with mixed reactions from South Africans, ranging from amusement to criticism of flaunting wealth during tough economic times

Bathong! One young lady in South Africa is living the life, and Mzansi was left buzzing after she shared a glimpse into her luxurious lifestyle as the daughter of an alleged politician.

South Africans were buzzing after a young woman showcased her lavish life as a child of a politician in a TikTok video. Image: @alpharoyce

Source: TikTok

Taking to her social media account under the handle @alpharoyce, she began by proudly revealing her father’s latest purchase, a brand-new red Lamborghini, which she disclosed in the video that she posted on 22 October 2025, that it was delivered straight to their home. She excitedly showed off the sleek car before heading out for breakfast at Tiger’s Milk.

Later in the clip, @alpharoyce confessed that she had grown bored in Johannesburg, where she is based and decided to take a flight to Cape Town for lunch.

"I genuinely hope Dad is not gonna be mad at the credit card statement this month," she said.

@alpharoyce went on to add:

"Last night he was so pissed that I spent an extra R1k."

As for the rest of her day, @alpharoyce spent it at the beach views at Camps Bay, where she mentioned she’s considering relocating to Cape Town, saying she’s "normally there every week."

She also revealed she’s waiting for her father to buy her a luxury condo in Clifton, one of the city’s most exclusive areas.

To end her day, @alpharoyce enjoyed oysters at a high-end restaurant, capturing the meal for her followers. The video posted by the TikTok user @alpharoyce gained massive traction on the internet, and the politician's child did not disclose who her parents are.

South Africans were stunned as they reacted with mixed feelings, with some amused by her confidence and soft life, while others criticised her for flaunting privilege during tough economic times.

The video has sparked a national discussion on wealth, lifestyle, and the lives of political families in South Africa after @alpharoyce flexed how the other half lives.

A woman in South Africa claimed to be a politician’s daughter. Image: @alpharoyce

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to the politician's daughter's luxury lifestyle

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on how political families live, saying:

Oreo said:

"Satire at its best, love it."

Nana stated:

"Corruption benefits."

Hails wrote:

"My sister, are you rage-baiting us?"

Pepper Ann expressed:

"Queen, don’t let them make you feel bad about your life; it’s not your fault their parents were busy singing struggle songs while yours were building wealth."

Teddynala7 asked:

"Building or stealing?"

Iss Shoki commented:

"She’s not a daughter of a politician, I just can’t prove."

Watch the video below:

More shocking rental prices stories by Briefly News

A young South African woman has sparked an online debate after expressing outrage over the high cost of renting in Cape Town.

One lady caused a massive stir on social media after showcasing an R8k rental in Cape Town that didn’t match the expectations for its price tag.

Cape Town’s skyrocketing rental prices have once again been the subject of controversy after a lady expressed shock at a property listed for R8,000 per month.

Source: Briefly News