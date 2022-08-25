The Zimbabwe Exiles Forum believes that the Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba’s rant was not xenophobic

This follows her comments, which went viral, while addressing a foreign national awaiting surgery at a Bela-Bela hospital

The forum’s Tino Mambeu said it would be unfair to call Ramathuba’s comments xenophobic

JOHANNESBURG - The Zimbabwe Exiles Forum has broken its silence on Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba’s rant to a foreign national awaiting surgery at a Bela-Bela hospital. A video clip of the incident went viral on social media, sparking widespread anger.

The Zimbabwe Exiles Forum has defended Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba. Image: @PhophiRamathuba

Source: Twitter

However, the forum has defended the MEC, saying her comments were not xenophobic but highlighted the truth. During an interview with eNCA, the forum’s Tino Mambeu said it would be unfair to call Ramathuba’s comments xenophobic.

“The influx of Zimbabweans in South Africa has caused serious damage to the health situation in the country and the situation has reached a serious calamity,” he said.

Mambeu said South Africa could not continue taking on Zimbabwe’s problems. He called for an end to the country’s dependence on South Africa.

Mambeu said that Zimbabweans are burdening South Africa’s health system. He said Ramathuba provided correct information on the health care system in the country.

He added that many Zimbabweans are in the country due to circumstances beyond their control. However, according to EWN, Mambeu stood by her remarks, saying the health department does not have the budget to provide health care for undocumented nationals.

South Africans react to the MEC’s comments:

@chriseldah1989 said:

“Vele she’s not xenophobic, she spoke the truth.”

@revona15 commented:

“Everything she said is true. I’d like to know how did this patient open up a file? What Identification, address etc was used (if undocumented) SA citizens have to pay at Gov Hospitals unless they are pensioners.”

@KeModisi posted:

“Dr Phophi Ramathuba did nothing wrong she was telling the truth, people can complain about human dignity but what about South African taxpayers who can’t use hospital beds because of illegal immigrants? I support her.”

