Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa pledged support to the South African government after the horrific accident in Limpopo killed 43 people

The accident happened when a bus overturned and fell down an embankment, and the majority of the victims were from Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa said that the Zimbabwean government will assist in paying the hospital bills and the repatriation of the deceased Zimbabweans' remains

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial, and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties, and Parliament.

Emmerson Mnangagwa said that the Zimbabwean government will pay for the Zimbabwean victims. Image: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO — Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa said that the Zimbabwean government will take responsibility for the hospital bills and the repatriation of the Zimbabwean victims of the recent horrific Limpopo crash. A total of 43 people died in the accident.

Mnangagwa conveyed a message of condolences to those who died in the accident. He said that he instructed Zimbabwean government agencies to assist with the repatriation of Zimbabweans who died in the accident. He also instructed them to cover the medical bills for those who were injured.

When did the accident happen?

The accident took place on 12 October on the N1. The bus was travelling from Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape to Zimbabwe and then to Malawi. According to the Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, the bus, which was supposed to carry 60 passengers, carried 91 passengers. All three drivers who were in the bus died in the accident.

Scores of patients were rushed to various hospitals in Limpopo, where some are recovering and some have been discharged. One patient died from his injuries as the death toll increased to 43. A 10-month-old was among the victims who died in the accident. The Premier of Limpopo, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, said that investigations into the accident continue and called on family members to come forward and identify the victims.

Emmerson Mnangagwa said the Zimbabwean government will assist in paying bills. Image: Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans salute Mnangagwa

Netizens commenting on Facebook commended Mnangagwa. Some made jokes.

Thabang Bonang asked:

"Is he going to pay them the RAF or would it still be paid by South Africa?"

Samantha Cele said:

"But he's the government. Which government is he talking about?"

Zethu Radebe said:

"Let's give credit where it's due. Thank you, Mr President, for meeting the families halfway in this sad moment."

Mpho Nevagud Bolofo said:

"He will at least do something good for his people for the first time."

Karabelo Lemenemene Kay said:

"That will help them while they wait for the RAF to pay."

Survivor speaks about the Limpopo accident

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a survivor of the deadly accident spoke out. The man said that he was grateful to God for saving his life and was speaking from the hospital where he was recovering.

A video of his testimony went viral on TikTok. In the video, he explained that he was traveling from Port Elizabeth to Malawi. He said he felt bad that some of the passengers had lost their lives.

Source: Briefly News