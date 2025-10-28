A group of men’s camping trip at Bronkhorstspruit Dam was disrupted by extreme weather, with powerful gusts of wind causing chaos and destruction at the campsite

The viral video showed the guys struggling to keep their tents from being swept away, but despite the challenges, they maintained their spirits and laughed off the situation

The clip sparked a humorous and sympathetic response from social media users, who joked about the situation and offered advice on investing in more durable tents, while also praising the group's good humour in the face of adversity

Yoh! What was meant to be a relaxing outdoor getaway quickly turned into chaos when a group of men’s camping trip was disrupted by extreme weather at Bronkhorstspruit Dam in the City of Tshwane.

A men's camping trip took a turn for the worse as extreme weather hit, and they captured it all in a video. Image: @karabopila

The viral video shared on social media by the TikTok user @karabopila showcased the gents struggling to keep their tents from being swept away by powerful gusts of wind. The heavy wind ripped through the campsite, tossing tents around and sending camping gear flying in all directions.

Despite the unexpected storm, the men managed to maintain their spirits by holding onto their tents tightly, laughing off the wild situation.

In the footage uploaded on 27 October 2025, several campers could be seen gripping the poles of their tents as the fabric flapped violently in the wind. The video went viral, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Mzansi peeps reacted to the social media user @karabopila's clip with humour and sympathy. Although the camping gear didn’t survive the harsh weather, the group’s good spirits and laughter turned what could have been a disastrous trip into a memory they would never forget.

A gent was defeated by the extreme weather that ruined their camping trip, as shown in a video. Image: @karabopila

SA reacts to a camp gone wrong in the City of Tshwane

People took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the men's camping trip that went left, saying:

Maitrindaba said:

"Canvas tent is the love of my camping. Close your eyes and just swap that card @Tent-Co and invest in a canvas tent, it's expensive but worth it. Sorry, guys."

Ruri Gontse added:

"Ya'll should stop being cheapskate and buy canvas tents, those things are useless."

Prudencemasina wrote:

"That's why I need a canvas tent😫"

Maheta Hela expressed:

"I see the struggle with the wind ne... Mara was anyone seeing how the water was behaving back there😱"

Sachin Lalla cracked a joke, saying:

"Good choice of song. Choreography was 👌"

Tsakane Christa cracked a joke, adding:

"I don’t think the wives or gfs approved this trip😅."

Mulemba Muthihi replied:

"The dark side they don't show about camping."

Tiana commented:

"Song choice is dusting me😭😭😭"

Klambering shared:

"The person trying to throw the tent when it blew onto their face with Michael belting 🤣😭 I hope you guys enjoyed even a little bit🤗🥲."

