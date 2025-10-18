A young woman returned home after making a big purchase that was a big deal to her family

The woman posted how she made her family proud once again since becoming the first graduate in her family

A TikTok video captured the moment that the family celebrated once again because of the woman's hard work

A woman posted a TikTok video of herself breaking more generational curses. The lady captured the moment she made her grand mother proud with another big milestone.

A graduate bought the first car in her family. Image: @nokwazimashele

The video of the young woman's hard work received thousands of likes. People were left emotional on her behalf as they saw her family members' reaction to a big purchase she made.

In a video on TikTok @nokwazimashele drove to her family home and was welcome with screams of celebration. Her grandmother was moved to see her grandchild in the family's first car as she touched the ground in joy. The woman's caption revealed to that she was also the first graduate in the family and she brought home the family's first car.

SA touched by gogo excited over car

Many people thought that the woman was showered with loving support for achievements. Other peeps compared how their grandmothesr reacted to their cars and said she was lucky to have so much love. Watch the video of the women's celebrating the car and read the comments below:

Vho Netshirungulu commented:

"They used to laugh at her poverty today her grandkids are making her shine u might not understand her tears but her tears are tears of the struggle tears of shame. tears of being looked down, tears of being undermine, tears of sleepless prayers❤🥺🥺❤🥺 Now she is happy because she will now rest in peace knowing her grandchild made her proud 🥺❤🥺🥺"

Godfrey Thaumaturge Thole was touched:

"To our peers it means nothing . see what it means to our family? 🥺"

Ntsakiso🫶🏼 was delighted:



"The curse is broken 🔥🔥🔥👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽A big Congratulations 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽😍😍"

@Nhlanhla77 cheered:

"Congratulations my sister so wish my mother was still alive since I’m going to collect my new car today ❤❤🔥🙏"

Nthabeleng Mochela gushed:



"We are breaking those generational curse."



user4936756869791 joked:

"I did this ka bolt n she was so excited I had to ask bolt driver to spend the night 😂😂😂"



BavendaRevolution remarked:

"😭😭How I wish my mom was this excited when I show her my Beast 🤗🤗unfortunately she was like "aaaah dikoloto fela 😔"

Collins Masipa thought the car was blessed:



T"his car will never be stolen or involved in an accident. YOu can cancel insurance."

