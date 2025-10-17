Annie Mthembu showed off her curves in a black sequin gown with daring cut-outs

The video shared on her Instagram account on Thursday, 16 October 2025, came amid reports she and her estranged husband had rekindled their romance

Fans flooded the comments section with praise for her confidence and glamorous appearance

Reality TV star Annie Mthembu left South Africans gushing after debuting a new look amid reports that she and Kgolo Mthembu reconciled after years of separation.

On Thursday, 16 October 2025, Annie Mthembu debuted a new look and showed off some skin in a video shared on her official Instagram account. The post was captioned:

“They said 'drip’ and I understood the assignment. Sequins, curves, and pure confidence. 🧨”

In the Instagram video, Annie Mthembu strutted her stuff in a stylish black sequin gown with daring cut-outs which exposed her thigh and a tattoo. She had her hair in a pulled-back hairstyle that’s styled into a tight, neat bun behind her head.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts to Anne Mthembu showing skin

In the comments section, social media users gushed over Annie Mthembu’s look.

Here are some of the comments:

ca.ssidy7384 said:

“Every chance you get, serve the looks gorgeous 🔥❤️😍”

kedusaletse12 remarked:

“The Queen is back on our screen, screaming like crazy, waiting patiently😂🔥❤️”

ziphondimande gushed:

“Miss Annie, hot as ever. I can't wait to see you on The Real Housewives franchise, babe. I missed your energy on the big screen.”

nonhlann1 commented:

“You look amazing ❤️❤️! May God continue to bless you, 🙏🏾”

beetym_clothing said:

"This come back slap really hard 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

queen_ojay23 gushed:

"If you don't, who will? 😍🔥"

Annie Mthembu on why she joined 'Ultimate Girls Trip'

Annie Mthembu, who previously explained why she had to leave The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD), confirmed that she will star in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa Season 2.

In an interview with TRUE LOVE Magazine, Annie Mthembu told the publication why she decided to join the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa Season 2. She said when she was asked to join the show, which starts streaming on Showmax on 28 November and premieres on Mzansi Magic the next day, she immediately said yes.

“Honestly, I just couldn’t resist bringing a little Annie mischief to the mix. When I was asked to join the cast of African Housewives, I was so excited! It’s the crossover we didn’t know we needed,” she said.

Annie Mthembu joins Angel Ndlela and Jojo Robinson for an epic The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa edition.

Kgolo Da Guru flaunts his home

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Annie Mthembu's estranged husband and businessman Kgolo Da Guru showed off his stunning home and shared a message of restoration.

This came amid reports that he and his former partner, Real Housewives of Durban star Annie Mthembu, were back together. Mzansi and fellow South African celebrities reassured Kgolo and encouraged him to get back on his feet

