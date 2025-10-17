A TikTok video showed a young couple sharing their gratitude after achieving a major milestone

The newlywed lovebirds reflected on a special moment after making a big purchase soon after their union

Online users shared divided opinions as the young couple revealed that they are devout Christians

A cute couple celebrated buying a new house together. Image: @offciallondiwe.m

People were raving about a TikTok video of the young Christian couple that celebrated progress. The young lovers were celebrating establishing a home together,

The TikTok video of the happy couple sparked mixed reactions. People flooded the comments with divided takes

In a TikTok video by @officiallondiwe.m, a young couple was sitting in an empty house together. The two were considering purchasing a home together. Their clip showing off their new home went viral. The young lady gave credit to their faith in God for the new house.

Other videos showed that the young couple had recently got married. On 6 October 2025, he young lady posted a video of an umembeso ceremony. The Ndebele traditional ceremony usually takes place after lobola. To celebrate, the groom brings more gifts to the bride's family. While lobola is private between families, umembeso functions as a more public acknowledgement of the union.

The young lady posted a video of her membeso ceremony. Image: @officiallondiwe.m

Couple’s home sparks debate

Many people congratulated the man and woman. Others had questions as some were mistaken that the pair were unmarried Christians and living together. Watch the video and read the comments below

Onthi&Novi applauded the couple:

"A huge congratulations to you guys 🥳🥂 God will continue to bless you abundantly."

Sibongileklou hoped the couple would stay together:

"This is beautiful guys 👌with God between everything will fall into place 🙏🏽🙏🏽"



Makweng ka Groblersdal.

"My dear brother, blessed. always remember to pray for your relationship 🥺🥺🥺 I know women dey dnt cheat for no reason, look how happy she is✍️👏👏👏🙌🙏"

Lelo_Mtolo gushed over the lovebirds:

"I swear I will be so mad at God mengase enginike I soulmate yami sengina 30😭😭I love seeing young adults in love🥺😍"

Mikovhe applauded the young husband and wife:

"Congratulations guys❤️Enjoy and may the good lord increase you guys with more blessings ❤️Never stop The Spark ⚡️and dating each other ❤️it keeps love going ❤️More Love 🥰"



user7411460692822hoped the couple would thrive:

"A piece of advice, beautiful young couples don't show everything on social media, friends, family and village people... Congratulations, may God Jesus protect you from evil eyes 😇😇🥰🥰🥰🥰

Simphiwe Maphumulo was full of jokes:

"That house is bad for you guys 😔, just give it to me and build another one."

Royal_Child added:

"Congratulations, please don’t let us interfere, we want what you have and don’t share everything with us, just bits and pieces. May God bless your relationship."

