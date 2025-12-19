"Your Dress Is Not Bad": Woman Shows Off What She Ordered vs. What She Got

A South African woman went viral after revealing a major difference between the dress she ordered online and what she received

The clip reignited conversations about online shopping risks, especially when buying clothes without seeing them in person

Social media users shared mixed reactions, with some defending the outfit and others relating to her disappointment

A South African woman has sparked laughter and debate on social media after sharing a video comparing what she ordered online to what she eventually received, leaving viewers both amused and sympathetic.

A woman compared what she ordered to what she received in a TikTok video. Image: @le.se.go71

Source: TikTok

In the now-viral clip, the woman, who goes by the TikTok handle @le.se.go71, showed a glamorous dress she had ordered, which appeared elegant, well-fitted and stylish in the online listing. Expectations were high as she explained what drew her to the item, including the flattering cut and polished finish shown in the promotional images.

However, the mood quickly shifted when she revealed the dress that arrived. The outfit looked noticeably different from what was advertised, with changes in the design, fit and overall appearance. Clearly unimpressed, @le.se.go71 tried on the dress and pointed out the flaws, expressing disappointment at how far the final product missed the mark.

Her honest reaction struck a chord with many online users, especially frequent online shoppers who said they had experienced similar frustrations.

The video posted on 18 December 2025 quickly gained traction, with viewers flooding the comments section to share jokes, personal stories and warnings about buying clothing online without seeing it in person.

Some social media users encouraged the woman to request a refund or leave a review to warn other shoppers, while others simply laughed at the dramatic difference between expectation and reality. A few commenters defended online shopping, noting that buying from unfamiliar sellers can be a gamble if measurements, materials and reviews are not carefully checked.

The clip has reignited conversations around online shopping risks, particularly when it comes to clothing. Many users advised shoppers to read reviews thoroughly, check customer photos and be cautious of heavily edited product images.

Despite her disappointment, the social media user @le.se.go71’s video has provided comic relief for many and served as a reminder that not all online purchases turn out as planned.

A woman posted a TikTok video showing the contrast between what she ordered and what she got. Image: @le.se.go71

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to the woman's dress

The online community flooded the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

TselaTT said:

"I guess I am the problem because I don’t see anything wrong with this dress."

Dee wrote:

"The problem is that you are wearing it with jean 😂. And it's not blue."

Lebo'P stated:

"Nawe, how do you expect it to look like with jeans and a jersey on 🙄."

Moana expressed:

"I don't see anything wrong, neh...but also there is something wrong with the fact that I don't see something wrong."

Fezeka Mthembu commented:

"Someone in the comment section said’ futha umkhono chomi yiyo’ and I died!! 😭."

Queenie replied:

"Your dress is not bad ...just needs a touch up....😍."

Watch the video below:

What I ordered vs what I got by Briefly News

A young woman has taken social media by storm after sharing her impressive "What I bought vs what I got" wedding dress reveal from popular online retailer Shein.

A young lady was heartbroken by her purchases, so she took to social media to show them off. The hun was thrilled to finally receive her online purchases, but things took a surprising twist, leaving her in tears.

A young woman from Mzansi has taken to social media to share her unexpected fashion win after ordering a dress from popular online retailer Shein, and the results left many people pleasantly surprised.

Source: Briefly News