'Congra Bafethu': SA Swooning As Newly Wed Hubbies Drop Extravagant Wedding Pics

A newly-wed couple is giving Mzansi the feels, courtesy of snaps they recently shared of their sumptuous wedding celebration.

The loving pair took to social media to give their followers the feels, having tied the knot in a lavish ceremony.

Source: Twitter

The stylish duo rocked matching green-coloured embroidery fashion suits, looking every bit smitten with each other as they put their romance on full display.

The tweet read:

"A happy marriage is not measured by the number of dates or the exotic honeymoons; rather, it is how well the couple can cross the hurdles of life. Thanks to you, my husband, we are always the front runners."

The post under their @GiftandCal shared account received a rousing reception as Mzansi tweeps congratulated them on an enviable milestone.

Colourful reactions to lavish wedding celebration

Briefly News went down the comments section to bring readers some of the most colourful reactions to the dazzling photo dump.

@Followman304708 said:

"Congratulations bafethu."

@STILESMbulazi shared:

"One of the few SA gay couples I respect. Beautiful to watch your love grow."

@Wentzel38727408 offered:

"Queer love and commitment should be normalized!"

@SChrisie added:

"This is beautiful guys, congratulations."

Mzansi celebrates with man who shares stunning wedding pics

