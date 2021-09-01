“Beautiful”: Mzansi Celebrates with Man Who Shares Stunning Wedding Pics

The South African digital family is delighted for one local guy who shared pictures of his wedding day as he tied the knot with his stunning wife

Ntshembo Nkuna says he wedded his long-time lover on Friday last week and the lovely couple is receiving all the positive messages on Twitter

Nkuna says he wrapped up the month of August in style and displayed the beautiful snaps of their stunning wedding ceremony on social media

South African guy, Ntshembo Nkuna, is a delighted man after tying the knot to her sweetheart last Friday. The proud guy shared the sweet snaps on social media as he wrapped the month of August with a smile.

The blessed South African social media user is an inspiration through the social networking application, Twitter, where his followers are sharing beautiful messages with him.

So many people are wishing the lovely couple the best of luck as they enter a new phase in their lives and some also wish God can bless them with beautiful children.

Briefly News didn't need an invite to the inspiring post and went to investigate as well as selecting a few positive reactions from Mzansi. Nkuna wrote on his wall:

“August photo dump? Got married to my mating partner on Friday.”

Ntshembo Nkuna is celebrated on social media after tying the knot. Image: @NtshemboNkuna/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads on Twitter:

@Snoe_N said:

“This is beautiful. Congratulations to the 'rents of my beautiful daughter.”

@Gajeni said:

“Congratulations Mavutani.”

@TalentaJJ said:

“Beautiful to watch. Congrats Doc and Dawgoo, God bless your marriage.”

@KosiBongi said:

“Congratulations my darling, you look beautiful.”

@NtshemboNkuna said:

“Thank you so much Dr Kosi.”

@LearnPhillemons said:

“Congratulations nwana mhaneeee.”

@Sambontdakop said:

“Congratulations... swisasekile swinene.”

@Sylvester Ringan said:

“Congratulations sesi.”

@Ma_Sarae said:

“Congratulations.”

