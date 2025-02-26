A young lady shared a touching yet hilarious snippet of her mother standing by her room door, passionately praying to ward off the spirit of having a boyfriend

The concerned mother, suspecting that her daughter was seeing someone because of her frequent laughter while on social media, invoked religious intervention

Social media users were entertained by the video, joking that the daughter should save it for the future when her mother started asking why she wasn't married

Parents often fear their children getting into romantic relationships too soon, as this can lead to unnecessary heartbreaks, distractions, and even bad choices. Some take it upon themselves to protect their daughters from the challenges of umjolo in many ways. Many passionately pray for their children to stay focused on their studies, asking for divine intervention to shield them from the distraction of romantic relationships.

One young woman, TikTok user @nthatieeee, recently had the internet in stitches when she posted a video of her mother's dramatic prayer session.

The mom prays for her daughter

In the video, the mother is standing at the bedroom door, passionately praying against her daughter's supposed relationship. She eagerly declares that she is bringing down the spirit of having a boyfriend and purifying her enough r daughter in the blood of Jesus.

As if that wasn't enough, the mother starts praying in tongues, intensifying the already humorous yet touching moment.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the mom's prayer

The clip gained massive attention on social media as many took to the comment section to share their amusement. Many found the mother's dedication hilarious, while others pointed out the irony of how parents later question why their daughters remain single for too long. Some shared similar stories of parents using faith to protect them from mjolo.

User @_L001 shared:

"Parents are so dramatic hle 😭."

User @Sir_Javas added:

"😂Glad to know my mom is not the only one who’s always praying literally over anything."

User @Bile said:

"So they all like this??😂😂😂 I blame TB Joshua touch the screen."

User @Lesego commented:

"😂Uyojola kudala wena (you won't date anytime soon) !😩 She just brought down your love life for the next 7 years."

User @chestpained_fairy added:

"So my mom is not the only one, today she prayed for my mental health and my questionable choices in men."

User @E.Ngelosi said:

"This is why we're not married in our 30s 😩😭."

