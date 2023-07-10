A TikTokker hit hard against an American low-key accusing South Africans of copying American moves by making fun of them

His video was a response to the American TikTokker, who reportedly misunderstood a South African joke involving Mnike.

Not only did South Africans take shots at him, but they also blazed the comment sections. One even said that the man missed the joke

A South African made fun of American dance moves while listening to Mnike after a Tiktokker threw shade at Mzansi.

He responded to a debate between South Africans and Americans after an American misunderstood a South African joke.

SA man responded to a US Tiktokker’s shade with dance moves

Mzansi supported @justmemaydo on his video, which hit 255K views and 44.7K likes.

This is after the American hinted that South Africans steal American dance moves.

The bro performs moves like the Nay Nay while bumping Tumelo_za and Tyler ICU's Mnike.

Watch @justmemaydo's video here:

The SA joke that triggered a US Tiktokker to accuse Mzansi of stealing

The American TikTokker, @regulatrevolutionary, earlier posted a video discussing the joke.

South Africans believed that he mistook it for racial discrimination against black Americans.

The joke was allegedly of South African men who asked what Americans call a black man in America.

The joke responded, "a nika", using Mnike as a tune to highlight how the word was pronounced.

In response, @regulatrevolutionary said that those who mock black Americans copy their dance moves and style.

Watch his video here:

Mzansi reacted to the US Tiktokker’s misunderstanding and diss

South Africans' responded to @regulatrevolutionary's video.

They clarified that the joke was a parody of the hit amapiano song.

Barbiana fired shots.

"Bare we mimick their dance moves. Indlu yawa!"

Mimi Malope advised her fellow South Africans not to engage.

"Yoh, it went over their heads."

They also slammed him for claiming that South Africans stole their moves.

Sam joked that Amapiano must also belong to the Americans.

"We also stole their music, so Amapiano comes from Lil Wayne."

Jenni M was in denial.

"Never. South Africa is the capital of dance moves."

Angelgir77 laughed.

"This is 'dyeing their dance moves.' I wanna introduce myself as Alice in Wonderland."

The Mnike Challenge that made a SA girl a Tiktok star

