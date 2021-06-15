Suspended ANC SG Ace Magashule has spoken out about President Cyril Ramaphosa's alleged 'suspension' and how a court of law would need to revoke it

Magashule stated that the president should remain suspended, adding that failure to enforce this would, in his opinion, be unlawful

Magashule explained that the NEC's response to Ramaphosa's suspension holds no legal basis and says that it's invalid and unlawful

Currently suspended ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule is insisting that ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to stay 'suspended' until a court of law revokes the suspension. He emphasised that failure to do this would be unlawful.

Magashule expanded on his point in an affidavit by explaining that the National Executive Committee (NEC) holds no legal basis to announce that his letter to Ramaphosa suspending him was unlawful and invalid.

Magashule continues by stating that regardless of whether the letter was invalid, the process in which the letter was dismissed by the NEC was unlawful.

Suspended ANC SG Ace Magashule has explained his stance on President Cyril Ramaphosa's 'suspension'. Image; Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Issues raised by Magashule

A prime issue raised by Magashule is that Ramaphosa was permitted to be at the meeting that spoke on his suspension and was even the person to state the verdict in his own case.

Magashule explained that Ramaphosa should excuse himself from the NEC meetings focused on his suspension. According to Magashule, the ANC NEC has seized the powers of the courts by declaring Ramaphosa's suspension to be 'of no effect' and that it has become a 'kangaroo court'.

Media reports of Magshule's stance

SowetanLIVE reported that Magashule highlighted executive committee discussions, giving the impression of desiring the consideration of ANC leaders to speak on issues such as factionalism

EWN reported that Magashule desires for his suspension to be denounced and seen as unlawful and invalid whilst also requesting the High Court to sustain his suspension of Ramaphosa on basis of allegations of vote-buying through the CR17 campaign.

Ramaphosa lays down the law

Previously, Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa has drawn a line in the sand and warned disobedient ANC members that behaviour that undermines the organisation will not be tolerated.

“The ANC has drawn a line in the sand. The line stands,” said Ramaphosa, during a virtual address at the ANC’s 9th Northern Cape provincial conference.

Ramaphosa's address focused on the party's five priorities for 2021. These are combating the Covi-19 pandemic, economic recovery, organisational renewal, strengthening local government as well as building a better Africa.

Source: Briefly.co.za