President Cyril Ramaphosa confidently claims that South Africa possesses a strong case against Israel at the International Court of Justice

The country has taken the Israeli government to The Hague for a possible inquiry into accusations of genocide in Gaza

Ramaphosa states that South Africa has a moral duty to denounce Israel's attacks on Palestinians in Gaza, referencing the United Nations Genocide Convention

Image: Leon Niel

President Cyril Ramaphosa asserts that South Africa holds a compelling case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The nation has brought the Israeli government before the court in The Hague to potentially investigate allegations of genocide in Gaza.

According to SABC News, This legal action follows Hamas's claim that over 25,000 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli government in the Middle East conflict.

"As South Africans, we endured a profoundly challenging struggle against apartheid. In Israel, we observe parallels to the injustices we fought against, witnessing a devastating genocide inflicted upon the people of Palestine. We find ourselves compelled to intervene, drawing upon our own history and commitment to justice."

"Our case is clear-cut and uncomplicated; it involves taking decisive action. We have initiated the necessary steps to engage with the ICJ, seeking intervention to halt the ongoing genocide in Palestine, particularly in Gaza. Beyond expressing unwavering solidarity with the people of Palestine, we believe it is a fundamental issue of human and overall justice that necessitates putting an end to the unfolding tragedy."

Mzansi feels that more work is needed to be done in SA

Kumallo Sibo mentioned:

"Lots of strong cases happening within this country which are ignored."

Ntjiepana Trevor Mahapa Maleka stated:

'We have serious problems in our country that must be solved. Fix your house before you can fix someone's house."

Moguy O'lekker noted:

"I like how SA is playing this game."

Ramaphosa emphasises their commitment to principle

President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasises that the decision to take Israel to the world's premier court for genocide crimes is grounded in principle. He asserts that South Africa is morally obligated to condemn Israel for its assaults on Palestinians in Gaza, citing the United Nations Genocide Convention.

