A TikTok video showing a stokvel's end-of-year groceries got online users in a frenzy

The stokvel took a unique approach by combining food, meat and alcohol in their December purchases

Online users commented on the video, expressing what a good approach the stokvel organisers took

A stokvel haul impressed Mzansi with the combination of alcohol and groceries. Images: TikTok/ @belindabottoman, Facebook/ Belinda Bottoman

Mzansi is impressed by a stokvel that includes alcohol and meat.

In a video shared on TikTok by @belindabottoman, a large amount of food, alcohol and meat being prepared for distribution among the members of the stokvel is shown.

See the stokvel groceries that include booze

The video got over 60K likes.

In the comments, @belindabottoman explained how the stokvel operated.

She said:

"11 months R250... allow members to borrow from the money and pay it back with interest of R25 per R100 and late premium payment comes with an extra R50."

Online users were impressed by the stokvel's approach

TikTokkers were very impressed by the combination of food, meat and alcohol.

Many TikTok users asked where they can join such a stokvel.

@❤️Thiick madam❤️ said:

"How do I join the group?"

@Xhantie jokingly asked:

"Am I the only one looking at just the eggs?"

@thandekanxumalo88 commented:

"Can't wait for the 15th to give my members meat stokvel card. Bluff meat here we come, 4 yrs together."

@Tsakani Glory Hobyane said:

"We also have one, first six mnths cleaning detergents for R500, July to November meat only, it works."

@Jerry jeremiah shared:

"Wow what a stokvel grocery."

@Lindiwe said:

"Wow ayiseyinhle bo."

Stokvel’s end-of-year groceries had viewers making jokes

In another story, Briefly News reported on a stokvel that trended for all the wrong reasons.

@bhekizizwe.04 posted a TikTok video that went viral. The video shows how little a stokvel got. In the video, there were grocery packs that included juice and yoghurt.

Netizens found the video hilarious. They were amused by how little they all got.

The online users also shared their thoughts on saving money strategies, with some suggesting that it is better to save for December in the bank rather than joining a stokvel.

