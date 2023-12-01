A TikTok video shows a stokvel's grocery distribution for December that went viral for all the wrong reasons

The post about a stokvel gone awry had many people laughing at the undeniable mess even with several members active

Online users commented on the video as they discussed the disappointing groceries for the stokvel members

A stokvel group's end-of-year groceries fascinated people. Online users thought it was hilarious to see what they got after saving as a group.

A TikTok video of a stokvel's groceries after a year of savings had Mzansi in tears. Image: Moyo Studios / Brothers91

The video of the stokvel got over 16,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people sharing their thoughts about saving money strategies.

Stokvel's bad grocery haul goes TikTok viral

A TikTok video by @bhekizizwe.04 shows how very little a stokvel got. In the video, there were grocery packs that included juice and yoghurt.

South Africa discusses stokvels

Online users were thoroughly amused by how little they all got. Many argued that saving is better than contributing to a saving group such as a stokvel.

Menzi M wondered:

"What happened to stokvels vele?"

masobe2 commented:

"It's better to divide the money at the end of the year, buying is not make sure."

sibo798 added:

"It’s better done nothing….. you tried."

mandisi wrote:

"My sister was once in a similar situation."

Dr. Jones, M.D remarked:

"Rather put money aside every month for December."

IamChicco joked:

"Abotsotsi bayishieleni ijuice."

Makabongwe Bongz Magcanya was amazed:

"Imagine unyaka wonke."

