A video on TikTok shows just how easy it is to get married in South Africa with a quick trip to government offices

Online users were amazed after seeing a TikTok post of the steps to get formally hitched in South Africa

The TikTok video was a hit on the app, and online users had jokes after seeing the inspiring content

One woman showed others that getting married is like a walk in the park. The lady made a video of the process of getting hitched quickly.

A TikTok video shows a woman showing Home Affairs' marriage procedure. Image: @olugahodenga

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman's marriage received more than 6,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from amused online users.

Home Affairs marriage goes TikTok viral

A woman, @olugahodenga, became a Mrs after visiting Home Affairs. The lady made a video showing where to go to get married quickly.

Watch the video:

SA amused by marriage

Women commented on the video, saying they were tempted to get a marriage certificate. Many had hilarious commentary about how badly they wanted to walk down the aisle.

oamogetswe joked:

"Is it possible for me to sign for him?"

Andiswa Makhanya commented:

"Do we need to tell our family or just tada?"

sino nomkonwana said:

"Haibo R20 ngk I thought its R70 I'm telling my man there’s a black friday special ehome affairs thungisani so long."

h34rtsforna wrote:

"Is it still R70??! This marriage is happening."

YT: Ntando Phasha reasoned:

"My parents won’t be mad forever."

Young couple has wedding at Home Affairs

In a related story, a woman and her husband got at government offices. The couple wore cute outfits for their day at Home Affairs.

Couple opts for wedding at Home Affairs

Briefly News previously reported that wedding ceremonies do not come cheap these days, from the décor, catering, venue, photography, entertainment, and wedding attire.

A woman took to social media to share how she and her husband decided to go sign a marriage certificate at Home Affairs after coming to terms with the fact that they wouldn't be able to afford the wedding of their dreams.

A video posted on TikTok by Dr Nokulunga Dladla-Sibanyoni (@nokulunga_dladla) shows the couple filling out the necessary paperwork and walking together happily as husband and wife.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News