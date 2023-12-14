A stokvel member showed people what their group managed to do in a TikTok video showing their groceries

People were amazed after seeing them reap the benefits since starting their savings in 2023

Many people were curious about the group and how much they achieved saving as a group in Botswana

A woman on TikTok showed people that stokvels can be worth it. The lady posted a video of her stock for the group's achievements.

A Botswana stokvel went viral after showing their savings efforts in a TikTok video. Image: @olienfana

The video by the woman received more than 19,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from online users over the groceries.

Stokvel benefits impress on TikTok

A stokvel group based in Botswana Showed People how much they provided for members after a year. In the video by @olienfana, they got a range of items, including groceries and household items. There were truckloads of items delivered for more than 30 members.

TikTok users applaud stokvel

Many people believe in the power of stokvels. The video inspired others to try joining stokvels.

melo said:

"You just know they're set for the rest of the year."

valtheteacher commented:

"Now this is a stokvel not the ones I've been seeing."

Dopeness wrote:

"This is what I call Stokvel."

Augie David added:

"Lona le ka bula supermarket."

Myknoshhaircoco was inspired:

"Teach us guys cos we are very far to join. we will be glad to join."

user7923296578625 applauded:

"Well done."

Stokvel's savings cause debate

