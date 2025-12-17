A woman shared a video of her pet birds and the mischief that they got up to

The lady posted a clip showing the damage that they caused, which literally cost her money

People were amused after the woman showed others that her parrots were extremely mischevious

A woman posted a TikTok video of her two pet parrots getting up to no good. The birds caught people's attention after their owner showed the level of destruction they caused.

Woman's parrots get her money in TikTok video.

The video of the parrots received thousands of likes from people. Online users were amazed after seeing the valuables that the parrots innocently destroyed.

In a video on TikTok @nofiltersa was scolding one of her parrots that had its mouth ful. The bird had a torn up R200 cash note in its beak. The other parrot had another note in its beak.

South Africans reacted to seeing parrots destroy rands.

South Africa amazed by woman with pet parrots

Many people thought that the video by @nofiltersa was hilarious. Online users shared how they would react to their pets destroying money. Watch the hilarious video and read people's comments below:

ReitekanetseMorotolo🦋joked:

"Unfortunately that would be the day I make bird stew."

L U S A N D A 🫧 was amused:

"That’s not how you eat money."

ItsRorieee🌸🤸🤸🤸 defended the bird:

"He is chowing his mom’s money, the same way all of you living at home are doing. Leave the bird alone!"

Chuma was stunned:

"Out of all the paper in the world, they choose the most expensive?"

Midas is King imagined what they would do:

"Two birds one stone wouldn’t be just a saying, I’m telling you."

Kat added to the dark humour:

"Since it's December season and we braaing might as well."

Zama-Alpha insisted:

"Get them arrested, this is illegal 😅"

@lizyneo said:

"I see why I pay so much tax, cause the money goes out and never return not even buy chappies 😢".

user829547390914 said:

"If they were mine,that would be the last thing they chew on👀"

Kidd Kwan was distraught:

"Is that a R200, you better be lying!?! IN THIS ECONOMY?"

Mimu said:

"I thought that was bacon at first then realised ohhhh that is very much not bacon 😭"

Herman Johannes said:

"Money is the root of all evil..!!🤔 so there you have it🤣"

Theodora speculated the pet owner must be well off:

"You're rich to the point your bird eats money for lunch literally 😭"

🕸 was mortified by the destroyed money

"Yoh yoh im too black for this😭😭 my heart is even aching while watching the video😭"

