A man showed people how much he appreciated the effort that the love of his life put into making his life easier

The man shared a TikTok video of one of the reasons why he is lucky to have a supportive life partner

Online users were amused by the video of the man who was delighted to have someone taking care of him

A TikTok video showed a man who was beyond excited for lunchtime. The man wanted to use the time to show others that he has someone taking care of him.

The man received thousands of likes from people joking about how happy he was during his work break. The video of the man having fun at work received thousands of likes from people.

In a video on TikTok @many_mo_dcars dedicated a whole post to showing off his lunch box. The man shared that his wife made sure that he was well fed at home. The man presented his lunch bag which included some filling treats. The first lunch box had two buns with cheese and onions. The other was filled with fried chips that she paired with sauces and a bottle of water.

South Africa moved by man's excitement over lunch box

Many people commented that the wife was sweet for thoughtfully packing @many_mo_dcars' food. Online users were gushing over the dotting hausband with a loving wife. Watch the video of the man below:

Wandile Sigcau26 wrote:

"Showing the work wife what they’ll be having for lunch 😅"

Thando gushed:!

"I love this. Your wife is blessed to have you. Mina leya mbuzi bengiyenzela seven colours plus bake scones or biscuits not even one day wathi thank you."

Mpho Boshielo said:

"Can’t wait for my future husband to experience this 😂🫣"

fentse🌸 was touched by the loving husband's video:

"OMG , he really appreciates every and anything from his WIFE 🥺😣"

joymohapi925 admired the man's joy in his marriage:

"May this joy and love never leave your marriage☺️.Habashwe🤣🤣"

Nakedi poppy wrote:

"My husband doesn't care like to pack anything nje 😫😫😫his rice o mix all salads in one plate I tried giving him atleast three lunch boxes are ka gafa."

The Coolest 😎Aunt wrote:

"I miss doing that for my ex hle🥰I love th kitchen guys😭"

Ska dumela ka wena ! added:

"This guy should be a radio presenter."

Mr Lin wrote:

"The say when I get married, this will be me. My colleagues won't hear the end of it ngiyakutshela. I'll re-make your video. And that walk of pride my friend 😄"

