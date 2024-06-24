“We Spent R7k on Food”: Couple Forks Out Over R27k for Cape Town Baecation

A couple travelled to Cape Town and spent more than R27,000 on their five-day holiday in the city

They spent over R7000 on their apartment, the same amount for food and more than R3000 on e-hailing services

Social media users and Capetonians in the comment section shared their shock at the price paid

A woman and her partner made the most of their R27,000 Cape Town trip. Images: @vintagefanatic / TikTok, @_vintagefanatic / Instagram, @vintagefanatic / TikTok

A woman and her partner took a trip to the Mother City, spending over R27,000 on their vacation.

Thobi Mashitisho took to her TikTok, using the handle @vintagefanatic, to break down the cost of her five-day Cape Town holiday. In the video, the content creator states that they spent R7532 on a spacious, stylish apartment they saw on Airbnb.

While discussing travels, Thobi noted that she and her partner spent R1900 on two long-distance bus tickets to get to Cape Town, purchased two one-way tickets for R4250 for their flight back home to Johannesburg, spent more than R3000 on e-hailing services and R800 to get to one of their activities.

The couple's activities included quad biking on the dunes, which cost them R1200 via a promotional app, a R589 boat cruise for two, found on the same promotional app and a free day at the beach. However, they spent R70 on an umbrella.

When it came to food, Thobi confessed in the video:

"We spent R7000 plus on food."

Regarding extra costs, R260 for four hours was spent on luggage drop services.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to pricey Cape Town vacation

Many social media users could not believe the price the couple paid for their local travels.

Curious about the cost, @milaniswana asked:

"Wait? Did you guys plan this ahead because these figures [shocked emoji]."

Thobi responded to the TikTokker:

"Yes, we saved for seven months."

@spiritualcareerwifetobe told the online community:

"I will not go to Cape Town for +- R27,000. I’d rather add on the R27,000 and go international."

@vic8883337 also shared their surprise:

"This is not the Cape Town I stay in. That much money? It must be Cape Town somewhere in northern Europe."

