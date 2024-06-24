“We Spent R7k on Food”: Couple Forks Out Over R27k for Cape Town Baecation
- A couple travelled to Cape Town and spent more than R27,000 on their five-day holiday in the city
- They spent over R7000 on their apartment, the same amount for food and more than R3000 on e-hailing services
- Social media users and Capetonians in the comment section shared their shock at the price paid
A woman and her partner took a trip to the Mother City, spending over R27,000 on their vacation.
Thobi Mashitisho took to her TikTok, using the handle @vintagefanatic, to break down the cost of her five-day Cape Town holiday. In the video, the content creator states that they spent R7532 on a spacious, stylish apartment they saw on Airbnb.
While discussing travels, Thobi noted that she and her partner spent R1900 on two long-distance bus tickets to get to Cape Town, purchased two one-way tickets for R4250 for their flight back home to Johannesburg, spent more than R3000 on e-hailing services and R800 to get to one of their activities.
The couple's activities included quad biking on the dunes, which cost them R1200 via a promotional app, a R589 boat cruise for two, found on the same promotional app and a free day at the beach. However, they spent R70 on an umbrella.
When it came to food, Thobi confessed in the video:
"We spent R7000 plus on food."
Regarding extra costs, R260 for four hours was spent on luggage drop services.
Netizens react to pricey Cape Town vacation
Many social media users could not believe the price the couple paid for their local travels.
Curious about the cost, @milaniswana asked:
"Wait? Did you guys plan this ahead because these figures [shocked emoji]."
Thobi responded to the TikTokker:
"Yes, we saved for seven months."
@spiritualcareerwifetobe told the online community:
"I will not go to Cape Town for +- R27,000. I’d rather add on the R27,000 and go international."
@vic8883337 also shared their surprise:
"This is not the Cape Town I stay in. That much money? It must be Cape Town somewhere in northern Europe."
