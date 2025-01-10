Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh recently spoke about the nature of his and Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' friendship

The two attended high school together and were best friends. They even formed a hip hop group, Entity

Walsh said they had not spoken in over ten years. However, he still attended his funeral as per his family's request

Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh had not spoken to AKA for ten years before his passing. Image: @akaworldwide on Istagram, Oupa Bopape via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh on his friendship with AKA

In a recent interview on Penuel The Black Pen's YouTube podcast, The Konvo Show, Sizwe Mpofu Walsh spoke about the nature of his and AKA's friendship.

Walsh claimed that they were best friends in High School, St John's College. They were both into music, so they formed a hip-hop group called Entity while they were in school.

However, their friendship sort of ended as they were not in contact for over 10 years.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Why Sizwe and AKA's friendship was strained

Mpofu revealed that he felt resentment towards AKA because he felt the rapper ignored him when he became a household name.

“I lost touch with AKA for about ten years before his death. We did not speak for a very long time, even though we were best friends at school.

"There was a certain amount of resentment because I felt like, ‘You became famous, and then you forgot about us',” he said, adding that he knew that was wrong of him

Did Sizwe attend AKA's funeral?

Mpofu then shed light on how he felt when he found out that AKA had passed away. He said that things went into perspective and that he wished that they have reconciled.

“When he died, in that moment, suddenly things fell into perspective. I wish we could have had a chance to sit down for the last time and just talk," he said.

Although their relationship was nearly non-existent, Walsh admitted that he was reluctant to attend his funeral. However, when his family invited him to bid AKA farewell, he was grateful.

Nota Baloyi continues blaming AKA's friends for his death

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nota Baloyi is not backing down on his theory on who is involved in AKA's brutal murder.

It seems he is sticking to his story that K.O's brother Scorpio Siya was involved, along with several other friends of the late rapper, including Saso and Don Design.

Source: Briefly News