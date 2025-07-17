South African media personality Khanyi Mbau had many netizens gushing over her recent photo

An online user posted a stunning picture of the actress after she received backlash for debuting her new face

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Mbau's latest photo

Actress Khanyi Mbau looked gorgeous in her recent picture. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

South Africa's original slay queen, Khanyi Mbau, had many netizens praising her after a recent picture of her looking all flawless circulated on social media.

An online user @WhyUfikelate posted the photo of the newly nominated Netflix Reality Universe Superlatives on Wednesday, 16 July 2025, on X (formerly Twitter). This was taken months after she faced backlash for her new face on social media.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Khanyi Mbau's new pic

Shortly after the picture went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@sonhlaks said:

"She’s still using makeup, filters and lenses to take pictures of herself."

@4kof_ wrote:

"She definitely knew where she was putting her money on. We just didn’t."

@Fulunem responded:

"I watched that movie of hers! So no, we saw what we saw and it was not good!"

@GeorgieBeani replied:

"She got it fixed, she talked about how botched she was and what she did to fix it on a live."

@ghettostar_22 stated:

"Khanyi has always been pretty."

@Mam_Bhele shared:

"But she did explain she overdosed on Botox while still recovering from the face lift."

@Siyavuy77463877 commented:

"Wow, she is even more beautiful than a celebrity lady whom I won't mention her name. Her money has worked for her, I applaud 👏 her. I'm sure she can see her goal has been achieved eventually. Warning: Not all women will have a beautiful face like hers. Think twice before."

Actress Khanyi Mbau's new face trended again. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Source talks about post-surgery care and advises potential patients

Just as Khanyi Mbau is trending on social media again regarding a new face that she got earlier this year. Previously speaking to Briefly News journalist Tayananiswa Zvikaramba, a source who has had cosmetic surgery, discussed how important post-surgery care is. The source emphasised that post-surgery care ensures the patient gets the best results and minimises the risk of complications.

"Post surgery care is very important because there’s a high risk of infection after surgery. The healing process is long and grueling, and infections will definitely prolong it and make it much more painful," the source explained.

The source also explained that while Khanyi's procedure was non-invasive, it posed risks similar to any other cosmetic surgery. The source also advised anyone considering surgery to conduct thorough research before parting with their hard-earned cash. The source added:

"Blepharoplasty is not as invasive as other surgeries but there are risks involved all the same. So I would advise anyone considering it to read up on it to be aware of what they’re getting themselves into before committing to the process."

Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Mushonga rekindle romance again

Briefly News previously reported that Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Mushonga rekindled their romance after another public break-up.

Interestingly, Khanyi had accused Kudzai of doing bad things she couldn't let go of.

