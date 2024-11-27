Rhino Rescue: Orphaned Calf Undergoes Life-Saving Surgery at UP Vet Hospital

Doctors at Pretoria's Faculty of Veterinary Science's Onderstepoort Veterinary Academic Hospital made it their mission to save an orphaned white rhino calf's life

Binti, the rhino, had severe abdominal pain for two days and had undergone exploratory laparotomy surgery

One of the doctors noted that Binti's successful surgery represented a crucial step in the conservation of endangered white rhinos

Veterinary experts put their all into saving baby Binti's life. Image: Supplied / Jamie Traynor

Source: UGC

Conservationists go to great lengths to protect and care for endangered and sick wildlife, ensuring every effort is made to preserve their future.

A reliable group of veterinary experts worked tirelessly to perform life-saving surgery on an orphaned rhino calf, giving it a second chance at life.

Dedicated doctors at work

After Binti, a five-month-old 125kg white rhino from The Rhino Orphanage in Limpopo, exhibited signs of severe abdominal pain for two days and refused to drink milk from her bottle, her carers knew something was wrong.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The calf was rushed to the University of Pretoria's Faculty of Veterinary Science's Onderstepoort Veterinary Academic Hospital (OVAH), where experts immediately diagnosed and treated the calf.

The medical staff found that Binti had swollen and thickened loops of small intestines, calling for immediate surgery - exploratory laparotomy - to identify the cause of her distress.

The following veterinary professionals performed the life-saving surgery:

Dr Elza Hollenbach (surgical team)

Dr Yolandi Smit (surgical team)

Sister Adelle Roussouw (surgical team)

Dr Chris Blignaut (anesthesiology team)

Sister Celine Lamprecht (anesthesiology team)

Specialist wildlife veterinarian Professor Katja Koeppel provided additional guidance.

Dr Hollenbach explained:

"The team discovered that the calf was suffering from a colon impaction, a condition commonly seen in horses.

"The blockage in the large intestine was successfully removed, and the small intestine was decompressed. The surgical site was then carefully closed. The calf recovered well from anaesthesia and was soon alert and hungry."

Dr Chris Blignaut performs endotracheal intubation using an endoscope operated by Dr Yolandi Smit. Image: Supplied / Jamie Traynor

Source: UGC

The team cared for Binti in the way that other wildlife organisations show love to orphaned baby rhinos in South Africa.

Binti makes a full recovery

The veterinary team and Dr Graeme Piketh closely managed Binti's recovery, ensuring she received the necessary IV fluids, antibiotics and pain relief.

Fortunately, Binti showed improvement within days and returned to her normal feeding schedule at The Rhino Orphanage, proving that a rhino's determination and internal strength know no bounds.

Dr Blignaut added:

"The successful intervention not only saved the life of this young rhino calf but also represents a crucial step in the conservation of the critically endangered white rhino species."

SA innovators fight rhino poaching with AI

In another story, Briefly News exclusively spoke to Priaash Ramadeen (the co-founder and CEO of The Awareness Company), who shared that he and a group of South African innovators created AI software to combat poaching effectively.

The group hopes to take their AI technology to international heights, expanding their anti-poaching efforts to wildlife worldwide.

Source: Briefly News