A brave, huge and strong rhino went gaianst a lions' pride and came out victorious

The lioness jumped ship after noticing that the rhino was too strong, the male lion also ran away after it attempted a face-off

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing their amazement

A powerful rhino defeated three lions with its horn. Images: @Bridgena Barnard, @Taha Raja/ 500px

A video of a rhino and a lion getting into it has left the internet in amazement.

In a YouTube video uploaded by @Latest Sightings, three lions were relaxing in the wild. A Rhino that was looking for grass to graze came too close to the two female and male lions and a challenge ensued.

"The rhino was so close that it made one of the lionesses uncomfortable! She ran off and for good reason, the rhino could see clearly now and already had a defensive stance.

"The second lioness had more of an opportunistic eye, as the rhino was chasing her sister away, she went into a pouncing position and waited for her shot. She didn’t have to wait long, as the rhino quickly decided that it would be best to make a U-turn and head the other way."

The male lion also took its chance with the rhino but it didn't have any luck. The rhino taught the lion the same lesson as the female just before him.

The rhino missed its stabs to the lion and as a result, the lion realised that it was lucky. It bolted away into the bushes, and the rhino took the chance to run the other way.

Rhino goes against lions' pride

Watch the YouTube video below:

Netizens amazed by the video

The online community reacted to the video with amazement. See the comments below:

@chuckalucktoo5492 wrote:

"Those lions have no chance. That was a huge rhino."

@adventurerh4238 said:

"The male lion was so scared it ran far away."

@HooDie-Trench-GoTh2022 warned:

"Don't bring a male lion to a rhino fight."

@JDH_MUSIC expressed:

"These lions are delusional lol."

@stephenhill8991 commented:

"Forget it guys! Rhino's are like armoured cars."

@Idowu_Balogun said:

"The lion was thin line away from being soaked in its own blood."

@BrennonOne was stunned:

"I have NEVER seen a lion run from anything. Wow."

