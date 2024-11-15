Using AI to Save Rhinos: South African Innovators Fight Poaching with Tech

South Africa’s devastating rhino poaching crisis isn’t showing any signs of slowing down, with more than 9 400 rhinos senselessly killed from 2006 to 2022

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Priaash Ramadeen said he and a group of SA innovators created AI software to combat poaching effectively

Ramadeen stressed that collaboration with local authorities and conservationists is essential to create sustainable solutions against syndicates

The group of local gurus hopes to take their AI tech international, expanding their anti-poaching efforts to wildlife worldwide

In a world where the endangered rhino constantly fights for its survival, a group of South African innovators created artificial intelligence software to combat the relentless poaching crisis gripping the country.

Prakash Ramadeen and his team are using AI technology to take on the rhino poaching crisis in South Africa. Image: Left - Stock / Getty Images, Right - Supplied.

Source: Getty Images

South Africa is a hotspot for rhino poaching. According to Save the Rhino’s statistics, almost 500 rhinos were ruthlessly killed in 2023, an increase of 51 from the previous year. South Africa’s rhino population accounts for nearly 80% of the world’s rhinos. The illegal trade in rhino horns, driven by international demand, where they are used in traditional medicine, only fuels the tragic trade even further.

Meet the innovators using AI to cull rhino poaching

Enter Priaash Ramadeen, co-founder and CEO of The Awareness Company. Ramadeen believes that artificial intelligence (AI) could be the key to reversing the tide against poaching.

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Ramadeen shared insights into their innovative software, HYDRA, which is already making strides in the battle for wildlife conservation.

Priaash and his co-founders, a group of engineers and computer scientists, initially collaborated for over a decade in research and development, working across sectors like defence, security, and conservation. Their "aha" moment came when they witnessed the transformative power of data in wildlife conservation, particularly in rhino protection.

The team's extensive experience across various industries, ranging from security to disaster management, highlighted a consistent need for situational awareness, ultimately leading to the creation of The Awareness Company in April 2018.

Ramadeen said, “like all good stories”, theirs began with rhinos:

“We saw the value of data firsthand when we created technology to help the amazing people trying to save the rhino.”

The Awareness Company is on a mission to make data accessible and actionable for businesses, emphasising sustainability. The idea for HYDRA emerged from the urgent need to tackle critical data challenges within the conservation sector.

“Over one million organisations are striving to solve sustainability issues, yet many struggle with data management, leading to a lack of situational awareness,” Ramadeen explained.

SA-born AI software revolutionises the fight against poaching

In the context of AI, situational awareness involves systems that monitor, analyse and respond to real-world data. And that’s exactly what HYDRA does.

HYDRA leverages AI to comb through data from drones, cameras, sensors, and mobile apps, providing a comprehensive overview of wildlife activity across vast landscapes.

“By mapping data to specific locations within a security grid, HYDRA can identify high-risk areas and recommend targeted patrols or resource allocations.

“This allows conservation teams to anticipate threats and respond more effectively, treating rhino protection with the same precision as high-value asset security,” Ramadeen added.

Collaboration is essential to stop poaching syndicates

However, despite this AI's promising possibilities, deploying HYDRA in wildlife reserves doesn’t come without its challenges.

Ramadeen told Briefly News that inconsistent data, infrastructure limitations, and budget constraints often hinder the full integration of AI solutions. Many conservation areas operate on tight budgets and rely on donor funding for long-term investments in technology.

“To effectively combat poaching, collaboration is essential,” Ramadeen emphasised.

“By partnering with local authorities, conservationists, and technology providers, The Awareness Company creates a united front against poaching syndicates.”

Community collaboration is crucial to ending poaching

Rhino populations have declined dramatically, particularly in key strongholds like the Kruger National Park in South Africa. According to Save the Rhino International, they’ve had no time to recover from the relentless poaching of rhinos in the past decade.

“Engaging local communities is vital.

“By incorporating their knowledge and providing alternative income opportunities, we can reduce the allure of poaching.

‘This collaborative approach fosters sustainable conservation, blending advanced technology with local expertise to outsmart evolving poaching tactics,” Priaash stressed.

HYDRA creators plan to expand software to protect wildlife worldwide

As The Awareness Company looks ahead, Ramadeen envisions a future where HYDRA’s capabilities extend beyond rhino conservation to protect a wider array of endangered species and ecosystems globally.

“Our goal is to make HYDRA a versatile tool that can adapt to diverse conservation challenges, whether it’s combating illegal fishing, monitoring deforestation, or protecting other high-value species like elephants and big cats.

Just as HYDRA has redefined rhino conservation, we aim to apply the same level of precision and data-driven intelligence to conservation efforts worldwide,” Ramadeen concluded.

