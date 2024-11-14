Nolo Phiri has significantly impacted the Mzansi entertainment scene through her on-screen and behind-the-scenes work, including producing documentaries and dramas

Nolo Phiri needs no introduction to the Mzansi entertainment industry. Famous for her unforgettable role as Niki on Rhythm City (2011-2018), Nolo has significantly impacted both on-screen and behind the scenes.

Nolo Phiri opens up about her new journey to empower women in film and TV. Image: Provided

Source: Original

Nolo Phiri shares her vision to empower female creatives

Nolo Phiri hasn't been on our screens for a while but has worked tirelessly behind the scenes. The star has produced celebrated documentaries and dramas, including Muvhango for SABC, and has collaborated on projects with Mzansi Magic, Showmax, eTV, Netflix, and Paramount, to name a few. As the founder of Girl Next Door Media, Nolo dedicates her career to cultivating and empowering the next generation of creatives.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Nolo Phiri shared more about the inspiration behind the Leading Ladies Roundtable Series and what she hopes to achieve through these conversations with South African female creatives. She said:

"The inspiration behind the Leading Ladies roundtable series stems from the need to create a dedicated platform where South African female creatives can openly share their journeys, challenges, and triumphs in the industry.

"The television and film world is filled with talented women who bring unique perspectives to storytelling, but too often, their contributions, insights, and struggles are either overlooked or underrepresented. We wanted to build a space where these voices are not only heard but are celebrated, and given the depth of attention they deserve."

Nolo Phiri talks about key lessons she has learnt during her career

The star, who has had a successful career on and off the screen, also shared some important lessons she has learnt from the years she has been in the industry. She added:

"Being a creative means actively creating opportunities not only for yourself but also for others. I've realised that to thrive and build a sustainable career in this industry, I need to continually reinvent and diversify my skills. It’s essential to take ownership in developing projects that amplify my voice, allowing my impact & influence to be purposeful and intentional."

Source: Briefly News