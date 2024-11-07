The Afrikaners are planning to honour one of South Africa’s former presidents by building a new statue for their 200th birthday

Paul Kruger was the longest-serving president of the South African Republic from 1883 to 1902

His statue in Pretoria will be demolished and rebuilt in Orania and revealed next on 10th October

Pretoria has become notoriously known for the vandalism of multiple statues, including that of Paul Kruger and four Boer soldiers.

The Afrikaners felt disrespected by the lack of decent care for the monument and raised funds to rebuild the statue in Orania.

Paul Kruger was best known as the father of the Afrikaner nation and the longest-serving president of the South African Republic. In honour of his power, a statue of him and four other Boer soldiers was built in Pretoria.

Over the years, the statue experienced its fair share of vandalism, which offended the Afrikaner nation, which took it upon itself to raise funds to build another monument in Orania. The nation plans to demolish the damaged monument. They have already raised R600 000 for the new structure, which is estimated to be built by next October to celebrate the former president’s 200th birthday.

The head of information at the Orania development company, Pieter Bischoff, told The South African:

“The building of the Kruger statue is symbolic of Afrikaners’ resilience. When people threaten our cultural goods, we make plans to preserve our heritage. What is more, we build a future for us and our own people.”

The Afrikaners are currently building a new home for themselves in Orania, including a city square where they live happily together.

