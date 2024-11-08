A video of a woman attempting to get close to King Misuzulu and President Cyril Ramaphosa on stage is making the rounds

In the visuals, the unknown person tries to fend off metro police and presidential security guards who restrain her

Ramaphosa and Misuzulu, along with KZN Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli, graced the event to unveil a statue of King Shaka

The unveiling of King Shaka's statue had early drama, thanks to an unknown woman while the president and the Zulu king watched. Images: @GovernmentZA, @kingmisuzulu

DURBAN — Dramatic scenes unfolded at the unveiling of the King Shaka ka Senzangakhona statue when a woman tried to rush the dignitary stage.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, and KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli were among the government and traditional leaders who graced the occasion to reveal the 6.5-metre-tall statue.

Woman tries to get to Misuzulu, Ramaphosa

The unveiling comes two years after its completion.

At the event, an unknown woman roamed near the platform, where the officials were all seated, while the official programme was underway.

Two female Durban Metro Police Service (DMPS) officers tried to restrain and remove her after she looked to storm the stage.

At the same time, a minister was delivering an opening prayer.

The incident on Thursday, 7 November 2024, was caught as the TV cameras rolled ahead of the reveal at King Shaka International Airport.

The presidential security detail members intervened to remove her as she looked to force her way through after taking swipes at the officers.

They restrained her and led her off barefoot while she wore a long white dress, a scarf around her neck and sunglasses.

Once outside the perimeter, she seemed to collapse to the ground and faint.

Eventually, once Ramaphosa took to the podium to deliver the keynote address, the president said the statue was a proud testament to a glorious era in the life of the Zulu nation during King Shaka's reign.

"Today [Thursday was] a historic day for the Zulu people and South Africa [as] we raise the glory of the founder of a great nation," said Ramaphosa.

"The statue represents not just a great person, but a history, a value system and the aspirations of a people. This statue is a testament to unity."

SA chimes in on strange scenes

Social media was abuzz with chatter about the alarming incident.

Some users noted that the woman's actions were embarrassing, while others joked about her motive.

Briefly News looks at the colourful reactions.

@African_Spring wrote:

"The preaching in the background makes this video more interesting. 'Uthi uJesu masithandane (Jesus says to love one another)'."

@AldrinSampear chimed in:

"The irony of the visuals and the sermon."

@6uhle offered:

"I'm sorry, but there's more to this than we see. I need Twitter to do their big one 'cause I need to know who the hell this woman is and what's the tea?"

@Lindo_Mnisi stated:

"We stand with the sister during these difficult times and want to know full background details. The whole story, please."

@_Makhanya_ joked:

"Side chicks who don't know how to act accordingly."

