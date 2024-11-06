“Good Artwork”: SA Still Admiring Zola7’s Life-Size Statue by Dr Lungelo Gumede

In 2022, local artist Dr Lungelo Gumede created a life-size statue of the Kwaito legend Zola7

The sculptor clothed his creation and even put a toothpick in the statue's mouth, something Zola7 used to do

Social media users in the Facebook post's comment section loved that the artist commemorated the music star

An old statue of Zola7 made by the artist Dr Lungelo Gumede made rounds on the internet. Images: @Officialzola7 / X, @drlungelogumedeartist / Instagram

People continue to find unique and imaginative ways to honour those who have significantly impacted South Africa. Even now, people still admire an artist's work commemorating a beloved local music star.

Dr Lungelo Gumede's Zola7 statue remains admirable

Facebook user Mahlatse Seroba uploaded photos of the artist Dr Lungelo Gumede's work celebrating Kwaito legend Zola7, which he created in 2022.

The local sculptor created a life-size statue of the Ghetto Fabulous hitmaker, complete with a toothpick in its mouth.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Zola7's life-size statue amazed people online. Images: Mahlatse Seroba

The Zola7 statue even had a toothpick in its mouth. Images: Mahlatse Seroba

Lungelo also shared a video of the process.

Zola7 life-size statue impresses Mzansi online users

Receiving nearly 50 000 reactions, the Facebook post had thousands of social media users heading to the comment section to share their thoughts about the local artist's work of the rapper.

Lawsik shared with the online community:

"This one is more realistic than the one I saw of 2Pac."

An impressed Bigfish Ramotlou Sethe said:

"Good artwork of our legend."

Simanga KaMpembe applauded the sculptor, writing:

"Great move there, Lungelo. Showing the government how to honour our artists during their lifetime."

After telling Lungelo he did a great job, Arthur Khumalo told the public about Zola7:

"We also have to thank him while he is still alive and appreciate the work he has done for Mzansi."

Wonke Sokanyile added in the comment section:

"The artist is a legend."

The statue had Lebo Mosethe saying:

"What a great honour."

Dr Lungelo Gumede destroys Riky Rick statue after alleged threats from family

After rapper Riky Rick died in 2022, Briefly News reported that Lungelo decided to destroy the R60 000 statue of the late Boss Zonke hitmaker after allegedly receiving threats from the family.

The life-size statue was on display at the Bat Centre in Durban. According to Lungelo, viewing and taking selfies was free, but the family thought he was benefitting financially from the artwork.

