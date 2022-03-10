Sculptor Dr Lungelo Gumede has decided to destroy the R60 000 statue of Riky Rick to stop the late rapper's family from allegedly threatening him

Gumede shared that he forked out the money from his own pocket just to honour his favourite artist but had to destroy it because his family thought he was making money from it

The life-size statue was on display at the Bat Centre in Durban and according to Gumede it was free to view it and take pics with it but Riky's fam thought he was benefitting financially

The sculptor who made Riky Rick's statue has destroyed it. The talented artist reportedly shared that he felt threatened by the late rapper's family.

The Boss Zonke hitmaker's brother Themba Makhado reached out for the second time to Dr Lungelo Gumede to sk him to take the statue down. Gumede then destroyed the monument because he allegedly felt threatened by Themba.

The late award-winning artist's family accused Dr Lungelo Gumede of financially benefitting from Riky's death. Briefly News reported recently that Gumede shared that it was free for the public to view the statue at the Bat Centre in Durban.

Daily Sun reports that the fuming artist revealed that he forked out R60 000 from his own pocket when he made the statue in honour of the deceased. He further said that he didn't want to profit from it because he made it out of love for Riky, reports The South African.

He added that he destroyed the statue because he wanted to stop the threats, adding that it took him a few minutes to destroy it. Many people who saw the statue praised the sculptor for his beautiful lifelike tribute to the late star. Many peeps went to the Bat Centre to take selfies with it.

