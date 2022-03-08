Riky rick's fans, family and friends gathered in Braamfontein on Saturday before thy took a tribute walk on Juta Street in honour of the late rapper

Most of the peeps who attended the ceremony couldn't be part of his funeral and memorial service on Friday so they came out in their numbers on Saturday

The Boss Zonke hitmaker was loved by the youth of Mzansi because of the way he used to encourage them to follow their dreams and how he used to open up the industry so they could get in and eat

Riky Rick's life was celebrated again on Saturday. The late rapper's friends and fans gathered in Braamfontein before they honoured him with a tribute walk on Juta Street.

The star was loved by the youth across Mzansi for the way he used to encourage them to follow their dreams. The star also opened doors for many young people in the entertainment industry.

Besides dropping music, the Boss Zonke hitmaker brought thousands of young people together annually through his Cotton Fest. Many of his fans couldn't attend his funeral and his memorial service on Friday at the Wanderers Stadium so they came out in their numbers to honour the award-winning artist in Braam.

Peeps took to Twitter to share snaps and videos of the walk. Besides the walk, the stans also released white and yellow balloons in his honour, reports TshisaLIVE.

Black Coffee blasts the media for late rapper's final note to his family

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee slammed the South African media for invading late rapper Riky Rick's privacy. The world-renowned DJ blasted the media for penning the Boss Zonke hitmaker's final words to his family on their publications for all to read.

Addressing scores of people who attended the star's memorial service on Friday, 4 March, the Superman hitmaker shared that reading Riky's final letter to his fam on a newspaper didn't sit well with him.

The South African reports that letter was first published by Sunday World. Black Coffee also shared that he didn't like the story because it was written by a black journalist.

"Why are we not building ourselves as black people?"

