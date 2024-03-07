The Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, was grilled after he told members of Parliament to sign NDAs

This was after he revealed information about the sale of South African Airways to the Takatso Consortium

Gordhan opined that information of this nature was confidential, and confidentiality is necessary for the sale of a state-owned entity

Pravin Gordhan thinks it's important that information relating to the sale of SAA be confidential. Images: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE — The minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, defended why he asked members of Parliament in a committee to sign non-disclosure agreements. This was after he was called to give more information about the sale of South African Airways.

Pravin Gordhan defends himself

According to eNCA, Gordhan believes that the deal is at a crucial and sensitive stage and divulging more information would put the sale of the SOE at a disadvantage. He said that the department had been as transparent and transparent as possible in transactions.

He justified it by saying that because it is a live transaction and because of this information relating to the sale is private. Gordhan assured the country that confidentiality is not secrecy and said more information would be revealed once the sale concludes.

South Africans slam Gordhan

Netizens on Facebook were displeased with Pravin Gordhan's stance and refusal to give more information about the sale.

Michael Oddy said:

"Gordhan's core instincts are anti-democracy, anti-transparency and dictatorial. He needs to be removed from office."

Bheki E Langa said:

"Of course, he is going to defend it. The ANC will benefit greatly from this deal."

Thabang Mmusi was worried.

"This one is going to sell the country bit by bit."

BK Rsa asked:

"Why is Ramaphosa failing to remove this clown? Is he scared of him?"

Patrick Burgess said:

"Where there is secrecy, there is corruption."

